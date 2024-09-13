Tanzania: Jafo Applauds 12bn/ - Hill Farm Investment

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo has been pleased with 12bn/- investment of Hill Farm at Matimbwa, Bagamoyo in Coast region.

The minister visited a farm, owned by locals, with the capacity to produce 24,000 broilers per day and employ 157 workers.

The farm focuses on large-scale, advanced poultry farming to meet both local and international market demands.

Minister Jafo said the investment contributed to a revolution in the modern poultry meat production sector after securing a loan from Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

"Having witnessed the significant investment made by Tanzanians, we should support our local products. This will help these industries sustain themselves and thrive over the long term," Dr Jafo said.

TADB Managing Director Frank Nyabundege highlighted the ministry's role that focuses on investors who are putting efforts into the agricultural sector, honouring the loan guarantee received from the bank.

"This is a modern investment made by the locals which is unparalleled in the country's poultry meat production sector," Mr Nyabundege, who accompanied the minister, said.

Hill Group Managing Director Hillary Shoo, thanked the government for providing an enabling environment for investment, including tax exemptions from the government.

"I also appreciate our sixth-phase government for supporting this project through various tax exemptions," Mr Shoo, who is also the founder and Chairman of Hill Group, said.

Hill Farm, like many modern poultry farms, typically produces various types of chicken meat, including whole chicken, chicken breasts, chicken thighs and drumsticks and chicken wings.