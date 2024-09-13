Tanzania: Prominent Golfers Ready for Tanzania Ladies Open 2024

Arusha prominent golfers from various countries are expected to arrive in Tanzania for the much-anticipated Tanzania Ladies Golf Open Championship, which will tee off at the Arusha Gymkhana Club tomorrow.

The prestigious 54-hole event, spanning three days, will also feature two subsidiary categories men's Divisions A, B and C and juniors.

Additionally, there will be prizes for the longest drive and the nearest to the pin winners.

Queen Siraki, president of the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU), announced yesterday that golfers from Kenya and Uganda are enroute and ready to take on the challenge.

"This is one of the major women's events on the international golfing calendar, attracting more than 100 top players competing for top honours.

"What makes this year's event even more competitive is that local players excelled in the previous Kenyan, Zambia and Ugandan Open women's championships.

The visitors are now motivated to retaliate," she said.

Siraki noted that local golfers have been training intensively to ensure they win accolades on home soil.

Among the prominent female golfers ready to garner local support are Ayne Magombe, Neema Olomi, Madina Iddi, Hawa Wanyeche and Vicky Elias.

Siraki mentioned that these local players have been training in Arusha for about a week, preparing for what promises to be a tough and exciting event.

Elias is the defending champion won her first major title at the Kili Golf Club in Arusha last year.

She carded 233 (76,80,77) over three rounds to beat her closest challenger Iddi by a stroke and win the title.

"This is one of the major events that attract international golf players and audiences," Siraki said.

"It is also important for preparing regional golfers for various significant international events, including the All-Africa Challenge Trophy scheduled for November in Morocco."

Siraki extended her gratitude to sponsors such as the National Bank of Commerce (NBC), Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), NCBA Bank, Dorgen Group Limited and Kukunde for making it possible for them to organise the same.

"We thank all the sponsors for their invaluable support, which has been crucial in elevating the standard of women's golf in Tanzania and East Africa," she said.

"We also encourage other firms, companies, institutions, and well-wishers to join us and support women's sports," she concluded.