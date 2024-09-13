Tanzania: PM - Plan for Marine Resource Conservation

Dar es Salaam: Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on member states of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) to develop a strategic plan focused on conserving marine resources and water bodies, including oceans and lakes, to ensure the sustainability of the blue economy.

Speaking at the OACPS 8th Ministerial Meeting on Oceans, Inland Waters and Fisheries in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Mr Majaliwa stressed the importance of a unified intercontinental effort to protect water bodies that are crucial sources of marine resources, including fish and other economic activities.

"I urge you to use this meeting to draft a joint strategic plan aimed at raising public awareness about the significance of preserving marine resources and conserving both oceans and inland waters. This educational campaign should also inform coastal residents about the impact of human activities on the sustainability of these resources," he said.

Mr Majaliwa highlighted that the fisheries and aquaculture sectors are vital for strengthening food security, job creation and improving livelihoods across OACPS member states.

The OACPS, established in 1975, is a coalition of 79 countries from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, focused on accelerating sustainable development and poverty reduction while integrating into the global economy.

Representing President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, Mr Majaliwa emphasised the need for collective efforts to address persistent marine pollution and the effects of climate change, including typhoons and heat waves, which have significantly impacted the fisheries sector.

The meeting also aimed to develop strategies to prevent illegal fishing, such as overfishing, and to empower small-scale fisheries through technological and financial support.

Mr Majaliwa expressed optimism about the interregional and international efforts to educate communities on the effective use and preservation of water bodies for current and future generations. He urged member states to propose actionable plans for scientific research on fishery markets, effective marine resource management and technologies to enhance the sustainability of the blue economy.

He cited Tanzania's efforts in sustainable fishing, noting the country's modernisation initiatives, including the Blue Economy Policy and the Fishery Sector Master Plan, which serves as a blueprint from the 2021/22 financial year to 2036/37.

The Premier said that the government has also provided small-scale fisheries with modern equipment, such as boats and fishing cages and financial support to boost productivity and curb illegal fishing.

In February this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan distributed 222 fishing cages and 55 boats to fishermen in the Lake Victoria region, including Mwanza, Mara and Kagera, demonstrating the government's commitment to modernising the sector.

Mr Majaliwa highlighted that small-scale fisheries dominate the sector, contributing 95 per cent of fish production in Tanzania.

Thus, support for sustainable fishing practices has a significant impact on the progress of the blue economy. Currently, Tanzania produces an average of 472,579 tonnes of fish annually, with 91 per cent coming from small-scale fisheries and the remaining 9 per cent from fish farming.

The fisheries sector generates 2.94tri/- per year, with a growth rate of 1.9 per cent annually. Approximately 230,000 people are employed in the small-scale fisheries sector daily.

ALSO READ: Environmental conservation, our shared responsibility

Mr Majaliwa encouraged all participants to use the meeting as a platform to strengthen partnerships and share best practices, aiming to achieve effective and sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

OACPS Secretary General Georges Rebelo called for continued interregional and international collaboration, including increased internal financing for eco-friendly blue economy practices, to fully realise the potential of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

"By working together, we can create synergies that enhance resource sharing and develop joint initiatives that benefit all," said Mr Rebelo.

Earlier, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Adallah Ulega, noted that the meeting, attended by over 70 ministers, aimed to reach resolutions on empowering small-scale fisheries with technology and financial resources. The meeting also sought to address major threats to the sustainability of the fisheries sector, including climate change, pollution and overfishing.

The theme of the meeting was "Accelerating Action for Sustainable and Resilient Oceans, Fisheries and Aquaculture in OACPS Countries and Regions."