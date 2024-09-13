East Africa: Tanzania Has Sufficient Power Supply - Biteko

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, has assured Tanzanians that the country has sufficient electricity supply, citing the successful launch of the maiden Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electric train services as a testament to the country's energy stability.

Dr. Biteko made the remarks upon his arrival in Dodoma today, having traveled from Dar es Salaam using the newly launched electric trains for the first time.

He emphasized that the availability of reliable electricity has opened doors for various economic opportunities and accelerated the pace of industrialization across the nation.

"When there is reliable electricity, it is clear that economic activities will flourish, with more industries and factories being established. I assure you that my ministry is committed to ensuring a stable electricity supply at all times," he stated.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing projects aimed at further strengthening the national grid, including the construction of a new power line from Chalinze to Dodoma.

The new line, along with the supply from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, will extend electricity to regions such as Dodoma, Singida, Arusha, and Mwanza.

The launch of the SGR services on June 14, 2024, was officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who marked the occasion by covering the fare for all passengers on the inaugural trip from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro. The modern electric trains are expected to enhance trade and connectivity within Tanzania and with neighboring countries.

Speaking on the first SGR journey, Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, underscored the economic potential the railway presents.

He urged Tanzanians to capitalize on new business opportunities, particularly with countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Malawi, and Zambia.