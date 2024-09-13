Tanzania: Sardine Surge After Ban in Lake Tanganyika

Kigoma — Kigoma: Bright lights powered by solar batteries illuminate the gentle waters between the nets, drawing fish towards them.

As the fishermen lay out their nets and then retreat to their plastic-wrapped resting spots, they fall asleep to the soothing rhythm of the waves.

They remain undisturbed until early morning when they haul up their catch from Lake Tanganyika.

Fishing in Lake Tanganyika, the world's second-largest lake by volume, is a nighttime endeavor that depends heavily on collaboration and trust. Local wooden canoes, manned by small crews, navigate to deeper waters. Here, two boats are tied together with long tree trunks, and nets are stretched between them.

However, rather than bulging nets, the fishermens' haul became scarcely a handful in much of the time early of the year. Overfishing and unsustainable fishing practices had led to a decline in fish populations, threatening the long-term sustainability of the fishery.

Tanzania is Lake Tanganyika's principal producer of sardine, sprat and perch accounting to up to 85 per cent of the lake's annual catches. These fisheries employ some 27,000 fishers and 11,000 fish processors. Declining fish stock in the lake was a serious threat which could not be left unchecked.

The government imposed a three-month fishing ban from May to allow fish populations to recover. This ban was a collaborative effort among Lake Tanganyika's riparian countries: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

The three-month suspension provided a crucial respite for fish stocks to reproduce and grow. It aided the lake's ecosystem and ensured future sustainability.

However, sardines are the only fish available during this period in Lake Tanganyika, as other types, such as pelagics, are out of season. According to fishers at the Katonga, Kibirizi, and Moyobozi landing sites, sardines are plentiful from August to November.

The price of sardines has dropped significantly, from 70,000/- per kilogramme to around 20,000/- at Katonga and Kibirizi markets in Kigoma Ujiji Municipality.

Zuwena Adam, a fish processor at Katonga, notes the dramatic decrease in prices, attributing it to the increased supply.

"The price has fallen to between 12,000/- and 15,000/- per kilogramme from highs of 80,000/- to 100,000/-. Sardines are now plentiful," she said.

Paul Samwel, Chairman of the Kibirizi Fishing Group, acknowledges the improvement in sardine yields since the ban was lifted in mid-August. Although current yields have not yet reached pre-ban levels, he remains optimistic about future recovery.

Innocent Ilunga, another fish processor at Kibirizi, praises the government's decision, noting that the supply of sardines has increased significantly since the lake reopened.

"Previously, a 5-litre bucket of sardines was hard to find. Now, we get up to 10 boxes," he said.

Adrian Raphael Toy, Secretary General of the Beach Management Unit at Muyobozi, reports that fish availability has greatly improved since the ban was lifted.

"Before the ban, earnings had dropped dramatically. We used to catch about two tonnes daily. Now we get up to six tonnes," Toy said.

Despite these improvements, some are still disappointed. Sialeo Kapela, a fish seller at Muyobozi, notes that while sardine yields have improved, they fall short of expectations.

"The quantity obtained was substantial but only for a short time. We anticipated a larger and more sustained increase," she said.

Zinduna Iddi Kagoma, a fish entrepreneur and member of the Beach Management Unit at Muyobozi, observes that the increase in sardine yields was short-lived. "The yields surged briefly after the ban but have since declined. The reason for this drop remains unclear," she said.

Kessy Hamis Amani, a fishing vessel owner and processor at Muyobozi, also notes that while the ban has led to an increase in sardine yields, the results have not met expectations.

"The improvement is noticeable, but it is not as significant as we had hoped," he said.