Tanzania: Government Highlights Importance of Rehabilitation Services

DODOMA: THE government, through the Ministry of Health, has underscored the crucial role of rehabilitation services in strengthening the country's health system.

These services are essential for treating and supporting patients with injuries or chronic illnesses, helping them regain normalcy and enhance their quality of life.

This was emphasised by the Ministry's Director of Medical Services, Dr Hamad Nyembea, during a press conference regarding the upcoming Second Rehabilitation Health Summit.

The summit will take place from September 18th to 20th in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Nyembea stressed that the government is committed to improving healthcare services to meet the needs of all Tanzanians, regardless of their condition or location.

"Rehabilitation is a key component of this strategy, providing support for patients who require physical rehabilitation, long-term treatments and psychological assistance to return to their normal state," Dr Nyembea said.

He further noted that rehabilitation services are a critical aspect of a comprehensive healthcare system that supports all citizens.

The Ministry of Health is collaborating with partners such as Rehab Health, the Police Force and the private sector to expand these services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Rehab Health Founder Ms Remla Shirima stated that the upcoming conference aims to bring together experts, healthcare providers, policymakers and various partners to discuss strategies for advancing rehabilitation services in Tanzania.

"We aim to enhance the healthcare system by ensuring that rehabilitation services reach primary healthcare levels and the community.

Additionally, we will exchange knowledge on recent research, innovations and best practices to improve rehabilitation services for patients," she explained.

Ms Shirima highlighted this year's conference theme, "Advancing the Rehabilitation Agenda: Strengthening Healthcare Systems in Tanzania," which underscores the vital role rehabilitation services play in improving the healthcare system.

She added, "We recognise that rehabilitation is essential for helping patients recover from illness or injury and for supporting those with long-term health conditions.

We expect participation from both local and international speakers, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, representatives of non-governmental organisations and health sector experts."

"We invite all health and development stakeholders to participate in this conference and contribute to efforts to enhance the healthcare system and rehabilitation services in our country."