Tanzania: Taifa Stars Coach Explains Strategy After Outsmarting Guinea

IVORY COAST: Taifa Stars coach Hemed Morocco has attributed the team's 2-1 victory over Guinea to a crucial mental strategy.

Speaking to reporters Morocco revealed that the home draw against Ethiopia had put both him and the team under significant pressure but he quickly refocused their attention on the game against Guinea.

"Many did not believe, but I am glad they all turned up and we focused as a team to secure this victory," he said.

He detailed that thorough preparation, including analyzing Guinea's every move, played a significant role in their success.

"We did our homework, making sure to study and understand every aspect of Guinea's play, and the approach paid off," he noted.

Morocco stressed the importance of winning not only for morale but also for the standings, with Congo DR currently leading the group with six points.

"The win against Guinea was vital for us to keep pace in the competition. It was crucial to get these three points, which are very important for the upcoming matches," he added.

ALSO READ: Stars chop Guinea's wings

On his part assistant coach Juma Mgunda emphasized the need to look ahead, describing the competition as a marathon.

"This competition is like a race; only those who win in the end qualify for the next stage. We need to put in more effort for the upcoming back-to-back matches against Congo," He said.

Mgunda also praised the players for their teamwork and adherence to instructions.

"As players play together every day, they build a stronger bond. We must commend them for the performance they showed today. We played against a top team ranked 79th by FIFA, while we are ranked 179th," he added.

Tuesday's victory places Taifa Stars in second place in Group H with a total of 4 points, while Congo DR leads with 6 points.

Ethiopia is next, and Guinea remains at the bottom without any points.

Taifa Stars will play two more matches against Congo DR on 06th October in the qualifiers for the AFCON 2025 in Morocco.