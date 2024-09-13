Tanzania: Udom Signs 46.17bn/ - Contracts for Infrastructure Expansion

DODOMA: THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) has secured two significant contracts under the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) Project, totalling $46.17 million.

These contracts will fund the construction of new classrooms and science laboratories, aimed at enhancing the university's facilities and improving the learning environment for students.

The first agreement, between UDOM and M/S China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd., involves the construction of a modern laboratory at the College of Natural and Mathematical Sciences.

The laboratory will feature chemistry, biology, physics, molecular biology and mathematics laboratories, equipped with internationalstandard equipment for conducting cutting-edge research and experiments.

The second contract, between UDOM and M/S Dematoclasa Realhope Limited JV Mponela Construction and Company Limited, covers the construction of a four-story classroom building at the College of Earth Sciences and Engineering.

The building will include 16 classrooms with a total capacity of 3,716 students, 18 staff offices, two nursing rooms and two kitchen areas.

Also read: Court orders Kampala University to pay 4bn/- NSSF contributions

These additions will significantly enhance UDOM's research capabilities and educational capacity, contributing to the institution's standing as a leading centre of higher learning in Tanzania.

The new facilities represent a substantial investment in Tanzania's future, reinforcing the role of higher education in driving economic and social development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule stressed the importance of upholding quality, standards and timeliness in the construction of new classrooms and science laboratories at the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Speaking shortly after signing two key construction contracts the RC urged contractors to be time conscious to ensure the projects are smoothly executed. Ms Senyamule said the new structures are expected to improve learning environment at the university.

She expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would greatly benefit the institution and its students.

UDOM Vice Chancellor Prof Lughano Kusiluka called for the timely completion of the projects, scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

He stressed the importance of the development projects in increasing student enrolment and providing world-class education to drive economic growth and social progress.

Prof Kusiluka praised the government for its commitment to higher education and the World Bank for its financial support.

He urged the contractors to demonstrate expertise and commitment to quality, fulfilling the terms of the contracts.

"The impact of these developments on our university, our students and our nation cannot be overstated. These buildings are not merely structures; they are the foundation for the future of education in Tanzania," he said.

The HEET Project is a five-year initiative, running from 2021 to 2026, funded by the government through a World Bank loan. Its primary goal is to invest in strategic areas to enhance the quality of learning environments and academic programmes.