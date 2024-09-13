Tanzania: Govt Seizes 15.78kgs of Smuggled Gold At Dar Port

12 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam Minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde, has announced that the government has successfully seized 15.78 kilogrammes of smuggled gold at Dar es Salaam Port.

The gold, valued at approximately 3.4 billion Tanzanian shillings, was intercepted during a recent operation.

At a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Mr Mavunde detailed the operation and emphasised that those responsible for the smuggling will be held accountable and face legal action.

"Despite our country's thriving economic sectors, including mining which significantly contributes to our development, there are still individuals involved in smuggling activities," Mr Mavunde said. "This deprives the government of crucial revenue and will not be tolerated."

The Minister further explained that the government plans to revoke the licenses of those convicted of smuggling and blacklist them, preventing their participation in Tanzania's mineral value chain.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had claimed the gold was being transported from Dar es Salaam Port to Zanzibar.

"The investigations are ongoing and once completed, we will ensure the perpetrators are brought to court," Mr Mavunde added.

Mr Mavunde also praised the Task Force for their effective efforts in combating mineral smuggling, highlighting their collaboration with other security agencies.

He urged traders nationwide to cease smuggling practices, which undermine the government's efforts to strengthen the national economy.

