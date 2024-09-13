Tanzania: DC Urges Caution On Sharing Online Content

DODOMA: LEADERS, politicians and youth have been urged to be cautious when sharing content online to avoid potential loopholes that could lead to the misuse of information.

Dodoma District Commissioner Mr Jabir Shekimweri made the remarks in Dodoma recently while opening a capacity building session on digital security and data protection to women councillors and young female politicians from Dodoma, Singida and Tabora regions.

The Central Zone training on digital security and data protection was organised by Tanzania Media for Community Development (TAMCODE), the Youth Environmental Justice and Gender Equality (YOGE) supported by Paradigm Initiative (PIN).

The DC emphasised that leaders and politicians should be watchful of the content they share online, as lack of attention and professionalism could lead to the misuse of information, potentially harming their reputation and jeopardising future leadership opportunities.

He added that the content shared can also impact or harm others, society and even damage the nation's reputation.

He said that the government has enacted laws and formulated guidelines and regulations related to the use of Information, Communication Technology (ICT), such as the Personal Data Protection Act No. 11 of 2022 and the Cybercrime's Act of 2015 and created regulatory bodies to ensure the country remains safe.

Mr Shekimweri urged the public to comply with the laws and regulations when using online platforms to preserve unity, harmony and respect for individuals, including the protection of personal information.

"I understand that many of us use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Email, X (formerly Twitter), Jamii Forums and Blogs. I emphasise the importance of adhering to laws for personal protection as users and for safeguarding others," he said.

He further noted that since youth make up 26.1 per cent of the country's population, it is important for them to stay safe online by observing cyber laws, protecting themselves and avoiding the posting of unverified information, unethical images or content that may incite public panic.

The DC also highlighted that the training would help empower women and youth in decision-making positions, equipping them with the skills to protect information, manage and combat online abuse and ensure the security of their personal data and work devices.

YOGE Executive Director, Advocate Philomena Mwalongo said that they initiated the capacity-building training after identifying a gap among politicians regarding digital security and data protection.

Advocate Mwalongo added that the training in Dodoma is a continuation of the first session held in Morogoro in April of this year, which brought together women councillors and young politicians as well as journalists from the Dar es Salaam, Coast and Morogoro regions.

She said the main objective of the session is to increase the number of women leaders and young politicians with skills and knowledge in data protection and digital security.

Advocate Mwalongo said the session is also meant to help women leaders and young female politicians raise their selfesteem so that they can stand as candidates and acquire leadership roles during the upcoming local and general elections.

During the session, participants were trained on ICT, safe internet use and on how to utilise the media and technology to promote their quest for leadership positions and advance their engagement with the community