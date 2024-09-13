Tanzania: IPU President Urges Prioritizing Youth Education, Employment

Armenia: President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Dr. Tulia Ackson, has underscored the pressing challenges facing youth worldwide, particularly inadequate education and high unemployment.

According to Dr. Tulia, these challenges have caused many young people to lose hope, driving some into criminal activities, public protests, and, in certain cases, migration in search of better opportunities.

Speaking at the official opening of the 10th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Yerevan, Armenia on Thursday, Dr. Tulia emphasized that the needs of youth must not be overlooked in these turbulent times.

She urged leaders and parliamentarians to create an enabling environment by prioritizing access to quality education and meaningful employment for youth.

"In today's world, the youth face significant hardships, and it is our responsibility as leaders to ensure they are not left behind. We must make it a priority to offer them the tools and opportunities they need to thrive," Dr. Tulia stressed.

The conference, attended by parliamentary leaders and young lawmakers from IPU member countries, was officially opened by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The conference, which seeks to address education and employment crises affecting youth, aims to develop solutions that prevent lost generations and ensure access to education and job opportunities for all young people.

Over 150 young parliamentarians from 60 countries are participating in the event, which runs from September 12 to 14, under the theme "Preserving Education and Employment in All Circumstances.