Kenya: CAF to Host Its Executive Committee Meeting in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that it will hold an Executive Committee meeting in Nairobi next week, a probable massive step towards the hosting of next year's Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Pamoja bid.

Though CAF is yet to officially announce dates and official hosts for next year's CHAN, it is widely expected that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will jointly hold the competition, specially designed for locally based players.

The Nyayo National Stadium is set to be closed by the end of the month, with CAF inspectors having visited the facility late last month and advised on areas of correction in the anticipation of Kenya being a host nation for the CHAN.

Already, Uganda's Namboole Stadium has been approved to host matches, while Tanzania are all set and go with the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Ulinzi Sports Complex and the Police Sacco Stadium are also both set to be closed down for renovation as they have been proposed as training venues.

Though CAF is yet to officially communicate the agenda of the meeting, hosting of the CHAN is probably going to be one of the items on the table.