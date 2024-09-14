Zimbabwe: Zimstat Readies for Economic Census

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) will begin the listing process for the 2025 Economic Census next week, a precursor to the main data collection phase.

"The listing exercise entails collection of information for use in compiling a comprehensive inventory or directory of all businesses and establishments within Zimbabwe," ZimStat said in a statement yesterday.

The information collected relates to registered name and address of business establishments, trading names, registration status, operating status and main economic activity, turnover, employment and capacity utilisation.

Listing of establishments is being done in preparation for the economic census data collection exercise, which is expected to commence in April 2025 to June 2026.

"Every person who is owner, manager or acting as the head of the establishment during the economic census period shall ensure that information of the establishment as the authorised officer may require are supplied in respect to the economic census," ZimStat public relations and communication manager Ms Mercy Chidemo said in a statement.

"It shall be the duty of every person who is owner, manager acting as the head of the establishment to supply to the authorised officer particulars as and when they would be required to do so.

"Any person who contravenes this section shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 6 or to imprisonment for period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment."

The economic census marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, providing a much-needed data-driven perspective on the nation's economic health.

The success of the mapping exercise will be crucial for gathering accurate and comprehensive data for the census itself.

The census will provide a comprehensive snapshot of the entire business landscape, including formal and informal sectors.

Reliable and up-to-date information on sectors, business sizes, and locations empowers policymakers to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation, infrastructure development, and support programs.

A clear understanding of the business landscape will make Zimbabwe more attractive to investors by showcasing the size and potential of different sectors.

The census data can be used to identify specific needs and challenges faced by different business segments.

Targeted support programmes and incentives can then be developed to address these needs.

The census will establish a baseline for the national economy, allowing for accurate measurement of future progress and effectiveness of implemented policies. Data on industry trends, growth areas, and employment patterns can inform long-term economic development strategies and initiatives.