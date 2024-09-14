Southern Africa: An Interrogation of the Role of NGOs in Zimbabwe

Recently, we commemorated the World Charity Day and it is imperative to take stock of the interventions being implemented by development agencies in various communities dotted around the country.

For several decades, NGOs have become one of the main delivery agents of foreign aid to local communities, complementing Government national development interventions.

While it is not in dispute that these organisations play pivotal roles in complementing Government's efforts in addressing key issues like eradicating poverty, provision of health, education services and addressing other societal needs, it is also imperative to interrogate the effectiveness of some of their interventions.

It is also prudent to evaluate the impact of the assistance being rendered as in some cases, communities are finding themselves in situations they were in before or even worse off.

Development partners or Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), globally serve as pillars of support in communities they operate in, helping the less-privileged who are handicapped in a number of ways to fight their way out of biting poverty.

Despite their noble intentions and impactful work in some instances, some of these organisations should be put under scrutiny for failing to fulfil their mandate.

Some NGOs are often criticised for imposing some projects on communities or short changing intended beneficiaries.

Allegations of financial impropriety which is covered mostly by inflating costs of projects, also abound.

Development practitioner and country director for Africa Ahead, Mr Regis Matimati, believes development agencies can play a critical role in the improvement of the country through aiding Government efforts.

He said transparency should be the cornerstone of these organisations so that resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

"Charity organisations can indeed benefit communities in various ways, depending on their mission, effectiveness and transparency," Mr Matimati said.

"These organisations should aim to address social issues, providing aid and support to vulnerable groups and communities rather than generating profits."

In Zimbabwe, development agencies often provide essential services such as food, shelter, healthcare, education and disaster relief to vulnerable populations.

In addition, they also target to support orphans, people with disabilities and other socially-excluded groups.

They also promote community development through initiating projects that foster community growth, such as community empowerment, environmental conservation and cultural preservation.

The rise in the importance of NGOs has been accompanied by a rise in scrutiny and criticism. A central concern is that despite good intentions, NGOs at times fail to uplift the livelihoods of local communities.

Mr Matimati said there are some bad apples in the NGO sector that short-change intended beneficiaries by operating opaque systems that promote fraudulent activities.

He said genuine welfare organisations should work hand-in-glove with the Government instead of competing with it.

"However, it is crucial to note that not all charities perform equally. Some may have inefficient operations, inadequate transparency or even fraudulent activities. To avoid such challenges, all organisations should work within a Government department for close monitoring and evaluation of their work,

"Charity organisations should not compete with the Government as they all get their mandate to work from it, and it is within the Government's mandate to prevent its people from harmful charities."

NGOs should aim to empower communities to be self-reliant and shape their own destiny.

"Continued hand-holding disables communities and creating donor dependency is unsustainable. Charity organisations should have financial transparency and accountability, effective programmes and services, community involvement, and engagement, and independent evaluations and ratings," Matimati said.

Traditional leader, headman William Nechironga, who operates under Chief Tandi in Makoni District, said while some organisations consult local leadership before embarking on projects, they are also guilty of not fulfilling promises.

"These organisations are really helping people here, and they also respect local leadership. We have been constantly consulted, and in some cases there are constitutions being used to run NGO-funded projects. In some instances, the projects are not completed, and the organisations leave beneficiaries in a quandary," he said.

"Some organisations, especially those in advocacy work, do not respect the traditional leadership structures. They Nicodemously sneak into our territories, address people and leave without engaging us. They also make a lot of promises to people which they will not fulfil."

Some critics said that NGOs are more accountable to their funders than those they serve. Because they are largely dependent on funding, their projects are crafted in line with donor preferences instead of the local communities they supposedly serve.

"Another criticism relates to the fact that NGO workers tend to be foreigners or local elites. Instead of empowering local populations to organise themselves, NGOs provide employment and a sense of purpose for elites with degrees in subjects like development studies," a critic said.

In some cases, while many NGOs claim to be working towards development and humanitarian causes, there is a growing concern among some sectors of society that these organisations to some extent serve as agents of regime change, undermining the stability and sovereignty of the nation.

One of the main arguments supporting the notion that most NGOs are agents of regime change in Zimbabwe is their perceived alignment with foreign interests and political agendas.

Most NGOs receive funding from external sources, including foreign governments and international organisations, which raises questions about their independence and true motives.

Critics argue that these foreign funders often have their own political objectives for Zimbabwe, using NGOs as vehicles to advance their agendas under the guise of development assistance.

"By operating independently and sometimes in opposition to Government policies, NGOs are accused of weakening the State's ability to govern effectively and make sovereign decisions in the best interest of its citizens," a social analyst said.

"This dynamic can create tensions between NGOs and Government officials, leading to accusations of interference in internal affairs."

It is important for NGOs to support the country's development agenda and respect the sovereignty of Zimbabwe.