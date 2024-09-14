Zimbabwe: Supreme Summer Parties Back

Top — Notch summer parties are back and real fun is set to become a staple this season.

After recovering from the "back to school week" blues, party people with savings to spare will be spoilt for choice as usual.

With festivals set to dominate September, variety is also guaranteed this month.

As we approach mid-month, below are some of the events to usher revellers into the weekend:

Selmor leans on Baba Sharo

Alick Macheso's camp has a soft spot for sons and daughters of living and departed music legends.

The sungura ace will spend the weekend with Selmor Mtukudzi.

Tonight, Selmor warms up the stage for Baba Sharo at Blue Ridge Restaurant, 29km outside Harare.

Tomorrow, the two will hold another double at Phil-Jen Country Lodges in Chivhu.

"We have always enjoyed sharing the stage with Selmor and other children of music legends.

"As the people's band, we will continue supporting her and other children of music legends who are determined to keep their parents' legacy going," said Macheso's publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze.

Sulu finds new Dendera nest

Food Nest Restaurant nestled in the heart of Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare, is hosting Suluman Chimbetu tonight.

Sulu, who is set to drop a new album soon, will sample new songs at this show.

After this show, he proceeds to the Leisure Centre in Ruwa for a date with mbira princess Sasha Amadhuve.

Sulu and Sasha's musical chemistry is awesome and a lot is expected in Ruwa tomorrow.

Chimurenga heir Kurai celebrates

Chimurenga Music's heir apparent, Kurai Makore, will celebrate his 36th birthday in style tonight in Harare.

Kurai, who is following in the footsteps of his uncle, Thomas Mapfumo, will hold the celebrations at Steakhouse Bar & Grill in Waterfalls.

Progress Chipfumo, Cello Culture, Pah Chihera, Muzvinafundo, Diana "Mangwenya" Samkange, Bana Ngwasuma, Abisha Palmer and Mbeu are billed to grace the event.

As a pledge, Kurai has vowed to keep Chimurenga music going as well as honouring his uncle Thomas Mapfumo based in the US.

"After getting the blessings of my uncle to pursue Chimurenga music, I can't thank him enough.

"I will honour him on Friday (tonight) at my birthday bash in Waterfalls.

"I'm inviting all my peers to come and celebrate with me at this event. It will be a double celebration of my birthday and Chimurenga music," he said.

JP, Feli Nandi headline Summer Fest

Superstars Jah Prayzah and Feli Nandi are simply on top of their game.

The duo's dominance comes under spotlight tomorrow at this year's Summer Festival slated for Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

Red-hot Zimdancehall star, Master H, will exchange notes with rappers Holy Ten and Takura.

Celebrated hype men - Godfatha Templeman and Merciless Zimbabwe - will add variety at the event.

DJ Tanaman and his counterpart DJ Iroq are also part of the line-up.

Festival organiser, Comment Mupoga, said; "Everything is in place and we are ready to rumble. With this line-up led by Jah Prayzah and Feli Nandi, real fun is guaranteed at the event,"

Kireni Zulu Unstoppable

The self-proclaimed Marabi king reckons he still has plenty left in his tank.

Kireni, who fuses music with comedy, will hold two shows in Harare this weekend.

Tomorrow, he performs at Motswako Pub & Grill in Glen Norah B.

He will stage another show at Pagomo Nite Club in Kambuzuma Section 3.

Kireni, who has been holding a series of shows outside Harare, was happy to be back in the capital.

"I can only promise fireworks to my fans in Harare because I had missed them a lot.

"These two shows mean a lot to our fans who have always supported us from day one," he said.

Nutty O, Enzo off to Kwekwe

Enterprising youthful musicians - Nutty O and Enzo Ishall - seek to defy the Friday the 13th myth with a show in Kwekwe tonight.

With the superstitious convinced the day (Friday the 13th) is associated with bad luck, Nutty O and Enzo will be in action at Gulez Gardens in Kwekwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Better known as the Young Turks of showbiz, the pair has made a huge impact on young people.

Their influence is immense as they continue inspiring new generations.

Learners embrace Language Legacy Expo

Veteran writer, researcher and poet, Chirikure Chirikure, is a real influencer in literature.

His Language Legacy Expo, which opened in Harare, recently, is a game-changer for learners.

Hosted by Consultus Publishing Services (CPS), in partnership with LitFest Harare, the 10-week expo is running at CPS head office in Eastlea, Harare to promote the reading culture and Shona Literature

It runs from midday to 3 pm every Saturday where entry is free.

Learners are also benefiting from a book discussion between Giles Kuimba, the author of "Tambaoga Mwanangu" (published by CPS), an Ordinary Level ChiShona Literature set book from 2024 - 2027, and renowned scholar and lecturer, Dr Reggemore Marongedze, from the University of Zimbabwe.