Zimbabwe: Businessman Publishes 8 Books in 3 Years

Multi — Tasking writer, preacher and businessman, Ngoni Chisikarambwe, has published eight books in three years.

The 61-year-old, who endured a tough upbringing during the colonial era, said most of his literary works were based on true stories.

Despite his busy schedule as a businessman, the father of eight said he couldn't resist his calling as a writer.

Chisikarambwe said the Covid-19-induced lockdowns were a blessing in disguise as he managed to compile his manuscripts for publication.

These books include "Life is Not Fair", "The Will Determines the Way", "For the Love of Cricket", "My God Cares & Yours", "The Pakame Gospel Explosion", "How to Start & Manage a Small Business", "The Silly Games Men Play" and "Investment for a Prosperous Future".

Three of his books -" Life is not Fair", "The Will Determines the Way" and "Life is not Fair" - have been approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as reference books.

In an interview, Chisikarambwe said he was living his dream.

"I have always enjoyed reading and writing from a young age as a way of helping others who went through my experience.

"I was born and raised in a poor family in Chinhoyi since our parents struggled to send us to school, and I had to educate myself.

"This experience taught me to work hard and up to this day, I can see the hand of the Lord to be where I am today,.

Chisikarambwe believes God has sent him to empower the world through his literary works.

"In my books, I handle serious issues affecting most communities and new generations.

"For instance in the book 'The Silly Things Men Do', I am advising men to desist from sleeping around, impregnating girls and squander money on prostitutes.

"From the business perspective, I am urging people to invest wisely and leave an inheritance for future generations.

"In life, we should leave something for our children when we die."

Chiikarambwe urged parents to empower children who are talented in sport through his book, "For the Love of Cricket".

"I am one person who was lacking almost everything when I was growing up, and I don't want that to happen to my children.

"As such, I have led by example by supporting my twin sons who play cricket to realise their potential.

"This book is dedicated to every young person to encourage them to follow their dreams, the sky is the limit."

The entrepreneurship coach believes in the eternal gospel of having faith in God.

"In everything that we do, we must always put God first because His guidance is needed for us to succeed.

"Talking from my experience, I never believed that one day I would find myself managing three companies. It takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice."

Meanwhile, Chisikarambwe is set to hold a public lecture on business management at Jason Mphepo Little Theatre in Eastlea, Harare, tomorrow.

Themed "How to manage a small business", the lecture is open to rising entrepreneurs who are set to exchange notes with others.

Sessions will run from 10am to 3pm.

Chimusikarambwe was born in Chinhoyi into a family of eight, .

He did his primary education at Chaminuka Primary School in Chitungwiza.

Chisikarambwe studied high school on his own.

A holder of several diplomas including business and accounting studies, Chisikwarambwe is the managing director of three companies in Harare.

He is also a preacher of the Methodist Church of Zimbabwe Goromonzi circuit.