Zimbabwe: Natfoods Donates to Rekai Tangwena Children's Home

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, National Foods Limited has extended a helping hand to the Nyanga based Rekai Tangwena Children's Home, providing much-needed food supplies.

The donation, an assortment of groceries roller meal, beans, porridge, pasta and salt, is part of the company's ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe as fits well in the now globally accepted Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principle.

According to National Foods' Group human resources executive, Alice Pawarikanda, the decision to support Rekai Tangwena Children's Home was driven by a genuine desire to make a positive impact and improve the lives of children in need.

"During our donation audit, we noticed that they didn't have any donors assisting them, which led us to include them on our list of monthly donations," Ms Pawarikanda explained.

The donation aligns perfectly with National Foods' CSR initiatives, as it helps to address the critical issue of food insecurity among children.

By providing consistent food support, the company aims to ensure that the children at Rekai Tangwena Children's Home can focus on their education and development without worrying about their next meal.

Ms Pawarikanda emphasised the importance of such donations in fostering a brighter future for vulnerable children.

"This will provide consistent food support to the children," she said. "No child has to worry about what they should eat."

The donation has been warmly received by the children and staff at Rekai Tangwena Children's Home.

The director of the home expressed gratitude for the assorted food items, including Nutri Active porridge, which will be a nutritious breakfast for the children as they return to school for the third term.

National Foods plans to continue its support for Rekai Tangwena Children's Home and other vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe.

While there are currently no plans for employee volunteer programs, the company is open to exploring future collaborations with other organisations to make a greater impact.