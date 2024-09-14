Zimbabwe: Econet Gives Away 8 New Houses in Promotion

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has brought early Christmas cheer to eight winners of the company's 2023 Christmas promotion.

Each lucky customer received a brand-new house, fully equipped with a solar system and Econet Smart Home security.

The grand prize give away ceremony, held at Penrose Estate in Nyabira, about 30km north-west of Harare on Wednesday, was attended by the winners and a team from Econet led by the company's chief operating officer, Mr Kezito Makuni.

The Christmas promotion, dubbed "iKhisimusi Sifikile, Kisimusi Yatosvika --Tapinda Sesingenile" which was valued at over US$350 000, ran from November 2023 to February 2024.

To qualify, Econet customers had to recharge their airtime with at least US$5.

During the promotion period, hundreds of participants won various prizes, including smartphones, gas stoves, airtime, cash and branded regalia.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the houses, the winners expressed deep gratitude to Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe's leading telecommunications and technology company, for the gesture.

One of the grand prize winners, Ms Ropafadzo Msida (25) from Chiredzi, was ecstatic at winning a smart-house.

"I never imagined I would win something so monumental. This house is more than just a prize; it's the foundation of my family's future.

"I am beyond thankful to Econet for making this possible," said Ms Msida, visibly emotional as she received the keys to her new home.

Another winner, Ms Rebecca Mushuku from Gutu, said she was in disbelief when she first heard she had won, and only believed after she had physically seen the house and signing the ownership papers.

"All along, I thought it was a scam until I came here. Winning something this big was beyond my wildest dreams. I'm so thankful to Econet for turning my dream into reality," she said.

For Mr Memory Chinyama, the news that he had won a house came at the perfect time.

"I've been renting for years, and owning my own home seemed like a far-off dream. When I received the call, I was overwhelmed with joy. Thanks to Econet, I now have a place to call my own, which has completely transformed my life," said Mr Chinyama.

In addition to the grand prizes, Econet awarded home solar kits to other winners, a utility gift as Zimbabweans and the region at large continue to battle persistent power challenges.

Mr Rachidi Julius from Raffingora, a solar kit recipient, said: "With the ongoing power challenges, this solar kit will make a world of difference in my household.

"I can now rely on consistent power. Thank you Econet for this life-changing Christmas gift."

Five other lucky winners walked away with exciting holiday packages, with Econet sponsoring all-expenses-paid trips to Victoria Falls.

Mr Leon Masamba could hardly contain his excitement: "My family and I haven't gone on a holiday in years, so this trip feels like a dream come true. God bless you Econet!"

Mr Makuni hailed the success of the promotion, affirming Econet's commitment to rewarding its customers in meaningful ways.

"We are excited at the overwhelming participation and level of customer engagement we have witnessed in our Christmas promotion. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to give back to our valued customers in a way that positively impacts their lives.

"Our customers are at the heart of our business, and this initiative is more than just rewards -- it's about making a tangible difference in our customers' everyday lives.

"We believe these gifts will bring joy and meaningful change to their lives just in time for the upcoming Christmas holidays," said Mr Makuni.