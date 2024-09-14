Zimbabwe: Dembare Off to Francistown

Zimbabwe's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup are weighing the prospects of setting up a temporary base in Botswana for the next 10 days to focus on the high-stake CAF Confederation Cup second-round clashes against Orapa United.

The Glamour Boys, who are 180 minutes away from the group stages of the second-tier continental football competition, left Harare yesterday by road and were expected to put up for the night in Bulawayo. They are expected to cross the Plumtree border into Botswana today.

Dynamos will play Orapa United in the first leg on Sunday at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown. The return leg will be played at the same venue a week later, but the paradox is that DeMbare will be the home team despite playing on the opponents' home soil.

The Glamour Boys chairman, Moses Maunganidze, yesterday said the Harare giants will decide whether to come back home and camp in Bulawayo or stay in Botswana in between the two matches.

"The team leaves midday today (yesterday) and will put up in Bulawayo. They will be in Francistown Friday morning and will have an afternoon training session there (today).

"Then on Saturday (tomorrow), they will have a feel of the match venue before the actual match on Sunday. We may decide to remain in camp in Francistown or we may decide to come back and camp in Bulawayo and then go back for the return match.

"There are two options that are available for us but it's all going to depend on the three days that we will be in Francistown. We are going to observe the atmosphere and the obtaining environment and then we will go for the most suitable arrangement for the team," said Maunganidze.

DeMbare travelled without vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai, who was away on national team duty with the Warriors in Uganda.

But the club has made provisions for the fullback to travel as soon as he lands and join his teammates in Botswana.

The Glamour Boys also had two options on the travel itinerary, whether by air or by road, but they settled for the latter, an approximately 630km journey from Harare.

"We decided to go by road after taking into contemplation various considerations. Going to Francistown is almost the same as travelling to Hwange. In fact, the distance to Hwange is even farther than Francistown.

"We also wanted to manage our resources and utilise them fully so that we have much time channelling our resources towards what we believe is much more motivational," said Maunganidze.

Dynamos reached the second round after edging Zambian perennial campaigners ZESCO United 1-0 on aggregate in the first round while Orapa United were 3-1 victors over minnows Foresters FC of Seychelles.

But the upcoming match is key in that the winner of this two-legged tie will progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

"The guys know what it means to go past Orapa United," said Maunganidze.

"So, they promised to play for their careers; they promised to play for the badge and the fans. I think there is a good reason to motivate these youngsters. The moment they make the group stage, it's a window for most of them in terms of their careers."

While Orapa yesterday announced that they will dispatch three bus loads of supporters from their rich diamond mining town situated 240km west of Francistown, DeMbare have also been mobilising support through their various supporters' chapters.

"I am reliably informed by the fans structures that they are making arrangements to travel to Botswana to support the team.

"They have arranged transport and have also organised a twinning arrangement with those in Francistown. I would like to believe that all soccer-loving Zimbabweans in Francistown will come and rally behind the team representing their country.

"So, the supporters in Gaborone are coming to Francistown. Those who hosted the team when we played ZESCO United of Zambia in the first-round match in Gaborone are also making arrangements to come to Francistown and I think we should have fairly good support. Depending on the outcome this week, the numbers for the home match might even get better," said Maunganidze.

"We are prepared. Remember last time when we played ZESCO United in Gaborone, we went on the local Botswana radio and advertised the game and also the country.

"This time we are booked again for a slot on their local radio station, and we are also going to engage with the advertising agency in terms of the ideal publicity that we require, more so for our home game."