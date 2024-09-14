Africa: Indonesia-Africa Summit Puts Cooperation At Centre of Development

editorial

Last week, Bali, the capital of Indonesia played host to the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024, a gathering that government leaders and representatives from international organisations converge to address some of the most pressing issues facing developing countries at a time when international solidarity and multilateralism is experiencing a testing time.

As the world grapples with economic slowdown, rampant unemployment, soaring inflation rates, and geopolitical tensions that have resulted disrupted global supply chains, the summit emerged as a beacon of hope and an awakening call to action.

The gathering underscored a shared commitment to change, particularly for developing countries that have been disproportionately affected by the declining international solidarity.

With the spirit of multilateralism increasingly side-lined and fragmentation widening, the challenges faced by the developing nations are mounting.

Millions in developing regions, especially in Africa, are confronting severe hardships exacerbated by the current global climate.

The forum served as a stark reminder that the time for action is now, with only six years left until the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a mere 17 percent of targets achieved thus far.

Indonesia, a prominent player at the summit, emerged as one of the few countries pushing for south-south cooperation.

The nation articulated its commitment to providing global solutions. As a bridge builder, Indonesia's vision for equality, justice, and solidarity is integral in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs.

The emphasis on collaboration and mutual support among developing nations was palpable, as leaders discussed strategies to foster more equitable and inclusive development.

In his opening remarks, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo told the Joint Leaders' Session of the High Level Forum on Multi Stakeholder Partnership (HLF MSP) and the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) in Nusa Dua that the time has come for developing countries to wake up and form synergies for economic development and stop over reliance on developed countries.

"The presence of state leaders and international organisations showed the commitment to change in the midst of a world full of challenges, including economic slowdown, unemployment, inflation rate, as well as on-going geopolitical tension that has caused many casualties and disrupted the global supply chain," President Widodo said.

"In a period when international solidarity was declining, the spirit of multilateralism was increasingly sidelined, and fragmentation was widening.

"Ultimately, developing countries are the most affected. Millions of people in developing countries are the ones who face the most difficult challenges. We have only six years left until 2030 and only 17 percent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target has been achieved," he said.

The Indonesian president pushed for new direction and vision, a new strategy, and new strategic measures to achieve more equitable and inclusive development for developing countries.

"First, achieving the SDGs target must remain the main focus of global development that is aligned with national and regional development priorities, including Africa's Agenda 2063. The endeavour must be supported by multi-stakeholder partnerships," he said.

President Widodo reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to playing a role in providing the global solution, defending the interests of the Global South, as well as being a bridge builder in fighting for equality, justice, and solidarity in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs.

"Indonesia is ready to work with all parties, especially with the African region countries in achieving the target of the global development agenda," he said.

"The Indonesia-Africa partnership has achieved concrete results, bringing a rapid increase in trade volume and enhancing trade agreements. In fact, this year's Indonesia-Africa Forum has recorded business agreements worth US$3,5 billion. The value is sixfold higher than that of the first IAF in 2018," he said.

President Widodo added that global solidarity needs to be revived to enhance South-South Cooperation as well as North-South Cooperation.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi who attended the meeting on behalf of President Mnangagwa, said the country and other African countries learnt a lot at the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum and the High-Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the end of his tour of the Asian country, VP Mohadi said the Global North developed mainly through exploiting minerals in the Global South, and that it was now time that developing countries fully benefit from their resources.

"It's a question of living the experience, but I think it was an eye-opener to most of us. But one can be simplistic and say, yes indeed, I achieved what was required of us to do, not as Zimbabwe alone, but as Africa, because this is an Indonesia-Africa Forum," VP Mohadi said.

The VP said there was a need to continue promoting South-South cooperation, in keeping with the 1955 Bandung Spirit that aims to foster cooperation between Indonesia and Africa.

"While collaborating with the West was acceptable, there was a need for developing countries to accelerate their cooperation," said the VP.

He said in line with the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra, the country would continue to seek more win-win partnerships.

"We have over 60 different kinds of minerals in Zimbabwe, but we are only exploiting about 40 of that and 20 others are not being exploited.

"In recent years, lithium just dropped like manna in Zimbabwe and we are rated as having the second largest deposits on the globe and Indonesia is very much interested in this lithium," said VP Mohadi.

He reiterated that all investors eyeing the mining sector must be prepared to set up value addition and beneficiation plants in Zimbabwe, as that would help create more jobs, ensure technology transfer and boost revenue for the country.

Indonesia expressed its willingness to invest in lithium mining in Zimbabwe.

A significant takeaway from the summit was the recognition that a new direction and vision are crucial for developing countries. This necessitates the formulation of innovative strategies and measures tailored to their unique challenges.

The leaders were urged to move beyond traditional reliance on external aid and instead focus on creating sustainable economic frameworks that empower local communities.

In investing in education, infrastructure, and technology, they can build resilient economies that thrive independently.

The Indo-Africa Summit provides a platform for Indo-Africa leaders to collaborate and share best practices, ultimately fostering economic development beyond mere dependence on external actors.

By prioritising trade partnerships, technology transfers, and capacity-building initiatives, these nations can cultivate a more self-sufficient economic landscape.

Moreover, fostering intra-regional trade and investment can stimulate growth and create jobs, addressing the pressing issues of unemployment and inflation.

The summit highlighted the importance of leveraging the strengths of both regions to create synergies that can drive sustainable development.

It was not just a meeting of minds but a clarion call for action. It laid bare the realities faced by developing nations and underscored the need for renewed commitment to multilateralism.

As the world stands on the brink of significant change, it is fundamental that leaders embrace collaboration, take bold steps towards inclusive development, and forge a mutually beneficial future.