Africa: NBA Africa Unveils 10 Tech Start-Ups to Revolutionise Sports

13 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

NBA Africa has unveiled four Nigerian and six tech start-up outfits from other African countries in its bid to revolutionise the sport.

According to a statement released by NBA Africa, the 10 start-ups will showcase their respective digital solutions at the Demo Day at the NBA headquarters in New York City, on Wednesday, September 25, as part of "Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator," which the league launched in April 2024.

At the event, four winning companies will emerge and receive financial support and mentorship, including an opportunity to participate in workshops and development programmes facilitated by NBA Africa or its partners.

Speaking on the initiative, NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, described it as an empowerment for African countries, expressing NBA's commitment to support the growth of the sport in the continent.

"We have been inspired by the level of talent and creativity from all of the applicants, and we congratulate the 10 deserving finalists who will showcase their innovative solutions at Demo Day later this month.

"NBA Africa is committed to supporting the continued growth of startups on the continent, including the four prize-winners whose innovative solutions will further elevate the sport and creative industries in Africa for years to come," he said.

The four selected companies from Nigeria include Buzza and Festival Coins. The other two are Naemo Global and Afriskaut and Salubata.

