Africa CDC Postpones CPHIA 2024 Conference

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) regrets to announce the postponement of the 2024 Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA), which was originally set to take place in Morocco from 26 to 29 November 2024.

This difficult but necessary decision was made following consultations between H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, and Professor Khalid Aït Taleb, Morocco's Minister of Health and Social Protection, during their meeting today, 13 September 2024, in Rabat.

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya extends his heartfelt gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for their understanding and support during these challenging times. The continent is currently battling a severe Mpox outbreak that has spread across all five regions, prompting Africa CDC to declare it a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) on 13 August, followed by the WHO's declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 14 August.

Africa CDC is now concentrating all its efforts and resources on combating this devastating Mpox outbreak. We recognize the CPHIA as an essential platform for dialogue, collaboration, and exchange among public health leaders across Africa. Therefore, we will reschedule the conference to a later date in 2025, which will be announced in due course.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for their exceptional preparations and commitment to hosting the CPHIA. Africa CDC remains steadfast in its intention to organize the next CPHIA in Rabat in 2025.

During these difficult times, Africa CDC calls on all African Union Member States to remain vigilant and continue implementing rigorous measures to curb the spread of Mpox. For more information and further updates, please visit our website or contact the Africa CDC Communications team at communications@africacdc.org.