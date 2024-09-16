Sudan Cholera Outbreak - 4 Deaths, 105 New Infections in Kassala

Kassala — Kassala state recorded 105 new infections of cholera and conjunctivitis on Tuesday, with four deaths reported this week. In response to the growing health crisis in Sudan, Eritrea closed its borders with Kassala last week to prevent the further spread of these diseases.

This brings the total number of infections since a cholera* outbreak began in Wad El Hilu last August to 3,256, with the death toll reaching 119.

Health promotion efforts have been ramped up, including community dialogues, home visits, and media outreach. Kassala has seen a sharp increase in cases, particularly in Kassala, New Halfa, Wad El Hilu, and rural areas.

In River Nile state, the Ministry of Health announced 161 new cholera cases on Tuesday. Ed Damer locality reported the highest number, with 87 cases, followed by Atbara with 37 cases, Berber with 31 cases, Abu Hamed with five cases, and one case in El Matama.

The total number of hospitalisations in quarantine centres has reached 234, according to the health ministry in the state. The cumulative number of infections in River Nile state now stands at 1,611, with three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 51.

Yesterday, the Federal Emergency Operations Centre reported a significant rise in infections across five states--Kassala, El Gedaref, Red Sea state, River Nile state, and Northern state. On Tuesday alone, 411 new cases and 12 deaths were recorded, increasing the national total to 6,968 infections and 242 deaths across eight states.

11 states and 54 localities are affected, with 57,320 families and 250,111 people impacted in total. The cumulative number of infections has reached 886, with 212 deaths.

A medical source speaking to Radio Dabanga urged health authorities to intervene by "focusing on environmental management, reducing stagnant water, and chlorinating water supplies".

Compound crisis

More than 25 million Sudanese are suffering from hunger, including 10 million who have been displaced from their homes. The fear of death from starvation or disease is compounded by the deteriorating environmental situation. Bombing, the presence of unburied bodies, and the destruction of water stations have created a breeding ground for disease.

Cholera, dysentery, and eye diseases like trachoma and conjunctivitis are rampant. The health system, already weakened by years of conflict, is unable to cope with the surge in cases.

An estimated 70 to 80 per cent of health facilities across Sudan are not fully operational, leaving millions without access to essential health care services, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom told reporters in Port Sudan last week.

Lina Lotfi, the coordinator of the Sharg El Nil (East Nile) Emergency Room in Khartoum, told Radio Dabanga on Wednesday that the emergency room is struggling to organise environmental sanitation campaigns due to the limited support available for the health sector.

* Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking food or water that is contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Cholera remains a global threat to public health and is an indicator of inequity and lack of social development. Researchers have estimated that every year, there are 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera, and 21 000 to 143 000 deaths worldwide due to the infection.

Cholera is an extremely serious disease that can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. It takes between 12 hours and 5 days for a person to show symptoms after consuming contaminated food or water. Cholera affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated.

Most people infected with Vibrio cholerae do not develop any symptoms, although the bacteria are present in their faeces for 1-10 days after infection. This means the bacteria are shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people.

