South Africa: TikTok Exposé Leads to Restaurant Raid - South African News Briefs - September 16, 2024

TikTok Exposé Leads to Restaurant Raid

Authorities have arrested at least three people at the Babel restaurant in Menlyn following revelations by a former employee about alleged unfair and exploitative labour practices at the upscale establishment, according to IOL. The three people arrested reportedly include the restaurant's owner and two undocumented staff members. On Sunday night, a coordinated sting operation by the police, Home Affairs, and the Department of Labour was carried out in response to a woman's TikTok post on Saturday, where she described her troubling experiences at the restaurant. Hired on the spot, the woman was reportedly shocked to find she was asked to begin work without a formal contract, cover the cost of her own uniform, and face the absence of a basic salary. She also said employees were penalized with fines purportedly to cover cutlery and breakage costs. She also revealed that staff were required to purchase their own equipment, such as bottle openers, cigarette lighters, cigar lighters, and cutters, and were only compensated with tips and a daily non-refundable breakage fee of R200.

KwaZulu-Natal e-Hailing Drivers Protest Unfair Practices

The KwaZulu-Natal e-Hailing Council's protest against unfair labor practices and pricing is set to begin, potentially affecting passengers and commuters in four key areas of the province, reports IOL. Sifiso Mabika, representing the council, said that this protest is in response to several pressing issues impacting the livelihood and safety of drivers and vehicle owners using these platforms. He also announced that e-hailing apps will be shut down in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, and Port Shepstone. Mabika explained that the current commission structure is unsustainable, with drivers and vehicle owners losing up to 40-50% on certain trips. Safety concerns have been raised, with drivers calling for app users to register with a valid ID and undergo a facial recognition process to verify their identity. Lastly, Mabika said drivers want the current age limits on vehicles to be removed until the vehicles are fully paid off.

Two Passengers Die in Separate Airport Incidents

Two passengers lost their lives in separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng and King Shaka International Airport in Durban, reports IOL. The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) reported that the first incident occurred at 3 pm at OR Tambo, where a person fell from parking Level 5 to the ground floor. ACSA spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said that law enforcement and airport health officials from the 24-hour clinic were immediately notified. Paramedics later arrived at the scene and declared the unidentified traveller deceased. In the second incident, ACSA said an unidentified male passenger collapsed and died at King Shaka International Airport. Mulibana added that the cause of death in both cases remains unknown.

