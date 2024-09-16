Zimbabwe/Botswana: Dynamos Beat Botswana's Orapa United At Home in CAF Cup Second Round Match

DYNAMOS' record under the tutelage of Lloyd 'Mablanyo' Chigowe continues to flourish after registering a 1-0 away win over Botswana's Orapa United in the CAF Confederations Cup round two first leg match played at Obed Itani Chulume Stadium Sunday.

Dynamos scored through Valentine Kadonzvo, who was on target in the 86th minute to earn his side three crucial points ahead of the second leg scheduled for next week.

Dembare is yet to concede a goal in the prestigious African club football competition as they eliminated Zambia's ZESCO United in the first round with a 1-0 aggregate after winning at home before a goalless draw away in Zambia.

Sunday's result leaves Dembare with a chance to play for a draw or win in next week's return fixture, which is now the difference between them and the group stages.

Although they now boast of an away win advantage over Orapa, the Zimbabwean giants will still be on a disadvantage in the return fixture as they are set to host Orapa United on foreign soil. This is due to unavailability of CAF accredited stadiums in Zimbabwe.