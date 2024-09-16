Zimbabwe Urged to Embrace Artificial Intelligence to Promote Free and Fair Elections

THE advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) provides a permanent cure for disputed elections in Zimbabwe if authorities embrace and deploy the new technology appropriately, a local elections observer organisation has said.

AI can improve various aspects of electoral systems, such as enhancing voter registration through biometric voter registration (BVR) and improving the transparency of ballot counting.

In a statement at the weekend to the commemorate International Democracy Day (IDD), observed annually on September 15, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said AI can be a game-changer in this country which has a history of contested poll results.

This year's commemorations were held under the theme, "Artificial Intelligence As a Tool for Good Governance."

ZESN said the new technology presents both the opportunities and challenges of integrating it into electoral processes.

"The technology offers increased efficiency, accuracy, and the ability to detect electoral fraud by analysing data patterns and irregularities.

"Despite these advantages, the network expresses concern over the lack of transparency in AI systems.

"Stakeholders such as election observers and civil society have raised concerns about the opacity of AI algorithms. Without proper oversight, AI could be misused to manipulate voter data, reinforce biases, or disenfranchise voters--issues that are particularly troubling in Zimbabwe, where electoral integrity has historically been a sensitive matter," the elections watchdog said.

While AI reduces human error and enhance electoral efficiency, ZESN stressed the need for caution.

"In a country with deep historical and political divides, it is crucial to implement AI systems with transparency and oversight to prevent its misuse.

"Transparency in AI deployment, including making algorithms publicly accessible and ensuring independent audits, is essential to maintaining trust in elections.

Advocacy around adoption of the technology should be guided by ransparency and accountability, the electoral body stated.

"Stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, must demand transparency in AI's use during elections. Public access to information about AI systems, how they function, and who controls them is vital for maintaining trust. Independent audits and oversight mechanisms are necessary to prevent any misuse.

"Inclusion and protection of marginalized communities: AI systems should be designed with inclusivity in mind to ensure that marginalised and vulnerable communities are not disenfranchised by algorithmic bias.

"Electoral reforms must prioritise equitable access to information and voting rights, ensuring that AI supports, rather than deepens, existing divides. Involving local communities in the decision-making processes regarding AI's use will further safeguard democracy."

If used responsibly, ZESN further highlighted, AI can create more resilient, efficient, and trustworthy electoral processes.

"However, vigilance is required to ensure the technology does not undermine the very democratic principles it is intended to support."

ZESN called for a reflection on these critical issues, encouraging collective efforts to ensure that technology strengthens, rather than threatens, Zimbabwe's democratic institutions.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly incepted IDD in 2007 to promote the reflection on democracy's global state and encourage governments to enhance democratic practices.