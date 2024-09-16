Zimbabwe: Seh Calaz's Highly Anticipated 'Noah' Album Launch Put On Ice Til 2025

POPULAR Zimdancehall artist Seh Calaz's highly anticipated album launch has been postponed to 2025.

The album launch had originally been set for October 12, 2024.

In a statement, King George, the publicist for Seh Calaz, noted that the decision to postpone the event was influenced by the crowded release schedule, with over 15 albums expected to drop in the coming three months.

"We would like to announce the postponement of the Noah album launch which was scheduled for the 12th of October 2024 to new dates in 2025 that will be communicated at a later stage.

"We have invested a lot of money and time in this project and because of the significant impact it will have in the direction that Seh Calaz is taking with his music from this album, there is no need for him to be caught in the album release frenzy that is around the corner where in the next three months over 15 albums can be released", reads the statement

Seh Calaz fans were urged to remain patient, with assurances that the wait will be worthwhile.

"We will take our time and release this project at the ideal time. To our fans, thank you for your continued support and we ask for your patience.

"You will not regret waiting. To other stakeholders we work with in the industry, your support is also appreciated", said King George

Local artists who are set to introduce new albums this October include, Baba Harare with his Extended Play (EP) album titled "My Testimony" on October 5. Saintfloew's project under Virgin Music Group is set to be released October 12 at Alex Sports Club, Harare while Holy Ten's new album "Proud Father" is set for release October 7. Freeman HKD, album launch is on October 26, 2024, while Mai TT's fresh album "Tinotenda" will be unleashed October 26 at Marina Convention LongChen Plaza in the capital.