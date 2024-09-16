Zimbabwe: ZB Bank Loses U.S.$134k and R33k to a Security Guard On Duty

16 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

AN armed security guard on duty at ZB Bank Sanyati, has allegedly vanished after looting cash in a movie-style ambush of bank staff counting money in the vault.

The security guard employed by Peace Security firm was identified as Samson Mahohoma (46) of 118 Arda Compound, Sanyati.

Last Saturday afternoon, whilst on duty at the bank premises, suspect allegedly stormed the cash room as the bank staff was counting cash after it had closed for business.

According to a police memo, ZB Bank Sanyati branch manager Rufaro Lugundiya (43) closed the bank and instructed all the workers to get inside a cash room in order to account for money.

It is said while they were inside, Mahohoma allegedly stormed the vault armed with his service rifle before ordering everyone to lie on the floor.

The shocked staff complied allowing Mahohoma to loot US$134 000 and Rands 33 000 cash which he then loaded in a sack. He further ordered all bank employees to surrender their cellphones and keys.

The suspect immediately left the room, locked the doors before fleeing with the bounty.

The total value stolen was US$134 000 and R33 800 and nothing was recovered.

The case was reported at ZRP Sanyati under RRB 5954912.

