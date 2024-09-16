Zimbabwe: Resurgent Caps United Come From Behind to Triumph 3-2 Over Highlanders

LYNOTH Chikuhwa's first half brace was not enough to get Highlanders maximum points against CAPS United as they lost 3-2 on Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.

Highlanders opened the match's scoring account in 22 minutes after he chipped in a corner from the far post.

Chikuhwa completed his brace ten minutes later from the spot , after he converted a penalty which was awarded in reward to a foul committed against him by CAPS United captain Godknows Murwira.

Makepekepe then pulled one back five minutes before the break, thanks to William Manondo who scored his 11th goal of the season from the spot after Highlanders defender Marvelous Chigumira had handled a ball in the box.

Going for the halftime trailing 2-1 , CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe made a number of changes in the second half which helped to improve his team's attacking force.

The substitutions made then paid off in 86 minutes when speedy winger Phenias Bhamusi delivered a cross into the box which was headed inn by Junior Bunjira.

Feeling that a point was not enough CAPS United then scored the winning goal through substitute Lot Chiunga who utilized a well delivered chip pass from Cameroonian forward Manuel Mbollo who also came off the bench.

So important was Sunday's victory that CAPS United players had to carry their coach on shoulders in celebration of the victory after the full time whistle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sunday's victory saw CAPS United ending a five year winless run against Bosso in the league and it was a sweet revenge to a 2-0 defeat they conceded during the first round in April.

"We are happy with the result; we were so desperate for it and it's good for the team as it brings so much to the team.

"I credit the team for the good job at the training and obvious the application on matchday," said CAPS United Lloyd Chitembwe after the match.

His opposite number Kelvin Kaindu bemoaned poor defending by his side for the loss.

"I think this is one of the painful losses that we have encountered, we started well and scored two goals which I thought we were in the driving seat.

"I think the game changed and we lost focus in the way that we defended.

"I think all the three goals that CAPS United scored we could have defended them but we made our own mistakes," said the disappointed Highlanders coach.

The result saw CAPS United registering their fifth consecutive unbeaten match in the league, the best run they have done this season.