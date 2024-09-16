The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has come out guns blazing blaming President Emmerson Mnangagwa for neglecting the suffering working class, particularly educators.

In a terse statement coinciding with Mnangagwa's 82nd birthday bash held in the ancient city of Masvingo this Sunday, ARTUZ said government was doing little to save them from hunger in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought.

"We join the nation in wishing you a Happy Birthday. On the 15th of September 1942 you were born to a peasant family of Mafidhi and Mhurai Mnangagwa.

"We understand that because of your peasant background you really appreciate the impact of drought on working people.

"Zimbabwe is in a serious drought as you are aware of, but we are worried that your government seems to be doing very little to address the crisis. Beyond declaring a State of Emergency we hardly notice any interventions on the ground," ARTUZ members said.

Mnangagwa, the union added, has failed to coordinate local businesses to provide food aid while his ruling elite continues on a path of profligacy.

"We expected to see you rallying your business community to contribute towards drought relief efforts but alas there is no movement on that front.

"We expected you to introduce austerity measures on elite expenditures to save resources for food relief. Shockingly, we see you blowing millions towards hosting SADC Summit and now your birthday shindig."

The teachers' union further accused the 82-year-old Zanu PF strongman, who is allegedly pushing for a third presidential term, to revisit reasons why he participated in the liberation struggle.

"Mr President, you participated in the liberation war guided by the conscience of engendering "Gutsa ruzhinji" (feed the nation) an egalitarian society. A society in which the fruits of the Republic are equitably distributed.

"Today, children are collapsing in class because of hunger but you are not moved. Your government continues to demand fees for accessing education and healthcare from the drought ravaged families of Zimbabwe.

"Is it so difficult to declare a moratorium on fees for all basic services as a way of handling the drought crisis? Cde President, when did your revolutionary conscience depart from you?"

ARTUZ urged Mnangagwa to take stock of his legacy before leaving office.

"On this birthday of yours, please President Mnangagwa we appeal to you to reflect on the values you used to hold then and the person you have become. Do you think Mafidhi and Mhurai would be proud of you? You have become cold hearted and an enemy of the people you claim to have liberated.

"If you die today, what will you be remembered for? For presiding over deploying the judiciary to persecute dissenting voices? For cutting salaries for civil servants while your family accumulates massive wealth. For torturing those who do not subscribe to your politics of oppression and exploitation.

"There is no other day other than today, for considering dropping your third term ambitions. A smooth transition from your military dictatorship to a democratic civilian administration is a legacy you can still salvage."

Without mincing their words, the long-suffering teachers earning a measly US$320 monthly, just like the county's masses, described Mnangagwa's birthday now christened 'Munhumutapa Day' as a abomination.

"Your birth is now proving to be a curse on the people of Zimbabwe. We know you wish to decimate ARTUZ as an organisation punishing us for speaking out against your bad governance.

"We don't wish you ill. We wish you a longer life hoping you will be revisited by your conscience at some point and begin to care more for the wellbeing of the people you lead," ARTUZ said.

When schools opened for the third term last week, unionist were calling on teachers to apply for sick leave amid an escalating mental health crisis among their membership. Teachers are demanding a monthly pay of US$1 260.