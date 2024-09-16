Rwanda: Kigali - Five Ways Bus Lanes Will Improve Public Transport

The City of Kigali is preparing to launch a pilot for the Dedicated Bus Lane (DBL) system within the next six months, aiming to improve public transportation.

The initiative is part of the broader government effort to ease traffic congestion by reducing private car use and encouraging more citizens to embrace public transport.

Dedicated bus lanes are special lanes on the road reserved only for buses.

The DBL system helps buses move faster because they don't get stuck in traffic jam with other cars.

The city administration is expected to first roll out the system on the Central Business District-Rwandex-Sonatubes-Giporoso road, before other roads get on board.

Here are five benefits the DBL system could bring to Kigali's public transport:

Faster journeys, improved reliability

Chris Kost, an expert in public transport and Africa Program Director at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, believes DBLs can significantly shorten travel times and boost reliability for passengers.

ALSO READ: Revamped Amahoro Stadium: How will traffic be managed on match days?

However, he points out that while DBLs are a good first step, "it is crucial for the city to move towards implementing a bus rapid transit (BRT) system without further delay."

The BRT is a high-capacity public transport service that generally runs on multiple DBLs and corridors to avoid delays that slow bus services.

Though the characteristics of BRT systems may vary, they allow buses to zoom past traffic and offer fast and predictable journey times. Under the system, buses only stop at designated stations where passengers typically prepay the fare before boarding.

Punctual buses, fewer delays

Alphonse Nkurunziza, a senior lecturer in transport planning at the University of Rwanda, highlights how DBLs can enhance public transport efficiency "because the buses will move on schedule" and won't be delayed by traffic jam.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali opens new public transport routes

"Imagine a bus carrying more than 60 people stuck in traffic yet those people are going to work. That is not something good for the economy. People need to reach their workplaces in time so that they can work," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reduced carbon emissions

The environmental impact of the DBL system is also an advantage, according to Nkurunziza. With improved public transport services, he believes more private car owners will leave their vehicles at home and switch to buses, a shift that would reduce carbon emissions, contributing to Kigali's efforts to become a green city.

ALSO READ: Kigali: Gov't opens up public transport market to individual investors

Lower reliance on private cars

As buses move faster and more reliably thanks to DBLs, more people may choose public transport over private cars.

"If the buses are faster, more people will want to travel by them," Nkurunziza says.

The introduction of efficient bus lanes will make public transport more attractive for daily commuters, helping to reduce the city's dependency on individual car use.

Cost saving for commuters and operators

DBLs may also reduce fuel consumption for public transport vehicles, as they won't be stuck in traffic jams. This could lower operating costs, which might result in more affordable fares for passengers.