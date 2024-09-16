South Africa: R70-Million Spent On Four Projects Left Unfinished in the Eastern Cape

Kumkani Mhlontlo municipality refuses to give adequate explanations as residents and councillors raise questions

Incomplete projects involving R70-million under Mhlontlo Local Municipality in Qumbu and Tsolo near Mthatha, Eastern Cape, stand unfinished, and the municipality refuses to adequately explain why.

The projects include a vehicle testing centre and three sport fields.

The Tsolo sport field project commenced in October 2018 with a R27-million budget. There were significant delays, and it was left incomplete in 2020.

Municipality spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa said the contract was terminated in March 2021. A new contractor was appointed in November 2023 with a revised completion date for December 2024 and a budget of R16-million. It is unclear if this R16-million was in addition to the R27-million. However, the project is currently on hold while the municipality conducts an internal investigation.

When we visited the field, we found two guards on site. There are two grandstands, a building at foundation level, and two other buildings.

In nearby Qumbu, an R18-million sports field project started in 2020, but the contract was terminated in October 2021 after numerous issues. Toilets, a hall and changing room stand incomplete. The ceilings are also collapsing in some of the buildings.

Meanwhile, a R22-million sports field project in Mvumelwano village, Qumbu, started in August 2017, is in use even though it is not complete. The grandstand, netball, and basketball courts are complete, but a synthetic running track is outstanding and the soccer field needs work.

Resident Sixolise Mathenjwa said: "I think the contractor left during the Covid time and never returned."

Near the N2, at the Tsolo turnoff, is an incomplete, overgrown vehicle testing centre which started in March 2022. The first phase is completed according to Mangcotywa, but all we could see was a fence, paving and a lot of grass.

Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality has refused to give us the names of any contractors for the projects. Mangcotywa has refused to give further comment.

According to PR councillor Sizwe Bontsa (DA), funds budgeted for the projects have been depleted and additional money is needed for their completion.

"The ANC is the majority. If they don't want to discuss something they don't. Unfortunately, there's nothing much we can do about that," said Bontsa.

PR councillor Zakhele Nondaka (UDM) said they have asked the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to investigate the incomplete projects.

Tsolo resident Malibongwe Gwele said: "The sad thing is that as the community we are kept in the dark. We don't know what is happening."