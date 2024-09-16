Kenya: Kalonzo Calls for Immediate Halt to JKIA Takeover Deal With Adani

Nairobi — Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has joined the opposition against the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Holding Limited, urging the government to halt negotiations immediately.

Musyoka stressed that JKIA, valued at Sh1.1 trillion, is a critical national asset, and any discussions about leasing it should involve public participation, not be conducted behind closed doors.

"I've seen the CS say they will now conduct public participation in response to the protests. Withdraw the whole deal!" Musyoka demanded, days after airport workers staged a major strike that grounded international and local airline operations.

The former Vice President pointed out that previous plans to modernize JKIA, including the reconstruction of Terminal 2, the construction of the Green Field Terminal, and the development of a second runway, were part of former President Mwai Kibaki's Vision 2030 initiative.

He expressed concerns that the current government is proceeding with JKIA's future under a veil of secrecy, unlike the transparent approach taken during Kibaki's administration.

"Under Vision 2030, we envisioned a second runway. We were never going to make secret deals over JKIA. It's a vital national asset, and there must be a proper national conversation--you can't do single sourcing," Musyoka stressed.

His remarks add to growing pressure on the government to abandon the proposed deal with Adani Group and ensure transparency in any future discussions about the airport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Adani Takeover

Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir acknowledged the financial constraints hindering the modernization of JKIA, noting that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act allows the government to enter into agreements with private investors for major infrastructure projects.

Musyoka's calls for withdrawal come as lawmakers also oppose the proposed deal, accusing it of being a scheme to siphon public funds. The opposition follows internal conflicts within the Kenya Airports Authority, which has been in negotiations with Adani since March this year.

Chirchir defended the deal, telling a parliamentary committee that it would modernize the facility and enhance its regional competitiveness. He warned against driving away investors before due diligence is completed, arguing it would take 60 years to upgrade JKIA using debt financing alone.

However, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina questioned why the government is risking such a valuable asset by involving a company that has faced allegations of misconduct in other countries.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna criticized the shift from the originally planned Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the project, accusing the ministry of waiting for whistleblowers to expose the deal.

Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute likened the Adani deal to past fraudulent schemes, calling for its abolition. He argued that the negotiations seemed to favor foreign interests over Kenya's, saying, "Why should we negotiate with Adani, which appears to be taking our resources to India?"