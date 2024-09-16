Ethiopia to Exploit Full Potential of Solar Energy to Accelerate Energy Transition

Ethiopia is increasingly identifying the urgent need to transition from traditional energy sources to more sustainable alternatives. Among these, solar energy emerges as a beacon of hope, poised to transform Ethiopia's energy landscape and drive socioeconomic development.

Significantly, the country has relied heavily on hydropower, which accounts for more than 90% of its electricity generation. While this reliance has positioned the country as one of Africa's leading producers of renewable energy, according to the studies.

It has also rendered the energy supply vulnerable to climatic variations. The recurrent droughts that have afflicted the region in recent years have exposed the fragility of an energy system dependent on rainfall. This reality has underscored the importance of diversifying energy sources to ensure reliability and sustainability.

In light of this, solar energy presents a compelling alternative. According to the researches, Ethiopia is blessed with an abundance of sunlight, receiving an average of 5.5 to 6.5 kWh/m²/day throughout the year, This vast solar potential, coupled with declining costs of solar technology, provides a significant opportunity for the country to harness clean energy.

Traditional sources, such as kerosene lamps and biomass, are not only inefficient but also detrimental to health and the environment. Solar home systems and mini-grids offer a viable solution, providing clean, affordable, and reliable electricity to households that have long been left in the dark. By improving energy access, solar energy can stimulate local economies, enhance educational opportunities, and improve healthcare services, thereby contributing to overall development.

Moreover, the transition to solar energy aligns with Ethiopia's ambitious climate goals. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Ethiopia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. The deployment of solar energy systems not only helps mitigate climate change but also supports the country's broader sustainable development objectives, including poverty alleviation, and economic resilience.

Sahrela Abdulahi, the Director-General of the Petroleum and Energy Authority, told the local Media that Ethiopia's commitment to combating climate change through innovative programs. She emphasized that the country is actively pursuing a green economy by implementing extensive energy transition initiatives aimed at fulfilling its 2030 vision.

She mentioned that the country's focus is on the solar energy sector, where Ethiopia is investing 300 million USD in a project aimed at generating 300 megawatts of solar energy. It does not only support the country's renewable energy goals but also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability, she said.

One of the most significant aspects is the transition of solar energy to enhance energy access for Ethiopia's rural population. Approximately 80% of the Ethiopian population resides in rural areas, where access to electricity remains a challenge.

Women, in particular, stand to benefit from improved energy access, as it allows greater participation in income-generating activities and reduces the burden of collecting firewood.

Manager of Didet Consolar Company, Dereje Walelign, emphasized the transformative potential of solar energy, particularly in rural areas, where it can facilitate access to light and support various development projects. By providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions, solar power can enhance productivity and improve living standards in these communities.

For his part, MoWE Senior Energy Advisor Gosaye Mengistie stated that the rural community is currently relying on diesel-powered irrigation for their farms. To address the challenges of power interruptions, efforts are underway to encourage private investors to expand the use of solar energy. The country aims to ensure that farmers can produce consistently without the disruptions caused by traditional energy sources, he noted.

Despite these promising prospects, the transition to solar energy in Ethiopia is not without challenges. Infrastructure development, financing, and technology adoption remain significant hurdles. The initial capital required for solar installations can be prohibitive for many households, especially in rural areas. However government has to offer some incentives for the private sector that participate in the transition to solar energy across the country side.

Dereje stated that the government has exempted batteries and inverters used for solar energy from taxation. Its crucial decision is expected to encourage private investors to enter the solar sector, significantly boosting its economic growth as well as conserving ecology from climate change impacts, he said.

He further highlighted that the World Bank has allocated a substantial fund of eighty million dollars specifically for solar energy transitions purpose.

Additionally, the lack of technical expertise and skilled labor in the renewable energy sector presents another challenge. To address this, investments in education and training programs are essential. By developing a local workforce skilled in solar technology installation and maintenance, Ethiopia can foster sustainable job creation while ensuring the longevity of its solar projects.

Dereje also pointed out that if solar energy services in urban areas are integrated into the existing legal framework, it would greatly help mitigate ongoing power cuts, ensuring a more stable electricity supply for all citizens. The combination of government support and international funding could be a game changer for the country's energy landscape, he noted.

Sahrela noted that to address the challenges of the sector, the government is in the process of amending policies and regulations that focus on energy transactions. This includes a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and the establishment of a trust fund designed to provide incentives for stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, she said.

She also stated that the authority is working on investment promotion through providing various incentives to investors. By fostering an environment that encourages investment and innovation, Ethiopia aims to create a robust framework for sustainable energy development.

Gosaye says the Solar Association is actively collaborating with various stakeholders to enhance public access to solar energy. Their efforts include advocating for the exemption of imported solar materials from taxes, as well as offering tax grace periods and other incentives to promote investment in solar infrastructure.

He further stated that private investors are forming joint ventures with foreign partners to develop mini-grid systems. These partnerships are expected to significantly improve energy access in rural areas, fostering sustainable growth and enhancing agricultural productivity while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Through these efforts, Ethiopia is positioning itself as a leader in renewable energy in Africa, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand in the fight against climate change.

The Ethiopian government, alongside various international partners, is actively working to create a conducive environment for solar energy investment. Policy frameworks, regulatory reforms, and incentives are being introduced to attract both domestic and foreign investment in the renewable energy sector. Public-private partnerships are also becoming increasingly important, as they can leverage resources and expertise to accelerate the deployment of solar technologies.

Besides, the transition to solar energy in Ethiopia represents not only an opportunity to diversify the energy mix but also a pathway to sustainable development. By harnessing its abundant solar resources, Ethiopia can address energy access challenges, enhance resilience against climate change, and drive economic growth.