Uganda: Overcoming Ignorance, Greed, and Selfishness in African Development

Comment — Across Africa and its diaspora, ignorance, greed, and selfishness are often cited as the core obstacles to development. These traits, reinforced by historical and systemic injustices, continue to hinder progress. But how did these traits become so deeply ingrained, and more importantly, how can they be overcome?

A Legacy of Colonial Disruption

Before imperialism, African societies thrived on values of collectivism, shared responsibility, and balance. Power was distributed with the welfare of the collective in mind. Governance structures, like the Lukiiko in Buganda and the consensus-driven Igbo system in Nigeria, reflected an understanding of communal success over individual gain. Leaders were expected to serve their communities, not themselves.

However, colonization disrupted these systems. European powers imposed foreign rule, introducing hierarchy and concentrating power in the hands of a few. Local economies were restructured to serve imperial interests, with greed and self-interest becoming the norm. Over time, these traits filtered into African leadership and governance, distorting indigenous values and promoting individualism over community welfare.

The Consumerist Trap

The introduction of Western capitalist models during colonial rule also laid the groundwork for Africa's consumerist identity. Indigenous industries were dismantled, replaced with foreign goods, making Africans dependent on imports. Education systems under colonial rule reinforced this dependence by marginalising African knowledge systems.

In the diaspora, enslaved Africans were stripped of their cultural identities and absorbed into Western capitalist economies. Over time, they too became locked in a consumerist cycle, with their role defined by labour and consumption rather than production or innovation. Even in post-colonial times, Africa and its diaspora continue to struggle with this imposed identity.

Individualism vs Collectivism

The clash between African values of collectivism and Western individualism is one of the key tensions today. While African societies have traditionally focused on community, Western capitalist ideals emphasise personal achievement, wealth, and competition. Many African leaders have adopted neoliberal policies that prioritise individual success, leading to growing inequality, greed, and selfishness.

At the same time, conservative elements in African societies resist the progressive changes needed to address contemporary challenges, further complicating efforts to move forward. As a result, Africa remains stuck between two conflicting ideologies.

Rediscovering African Values

The solution lies in reconnecting with and reinforcing African values. These values - collectivism, shared responsibility, ethical leadership - are not relics of the past but essential foundations for sustainable development. African societies must reframe governance, education, and economic systems around these principles.

1. Governance: Leadership should be seen as a duty to the community, not an opportunity for personal gain. Systems that ensure accountability and inclusivity, like those in pre-colonial Africa, must be revived. Ethical leadership rooted in African values is key to overcoming corruption and selfish governance.

2. Education: African education systems must be decolonised, incorporating African philosophies and knowledge systems. Rather than grooming students to compete in global capitalist markets, education should emphasise collective progress and practical solutions relevant to African contexts.

3. Economic Independence: Africa must focus on building self-reliant economies. This involves supporting local industries, promoting African-made products, and reducing dependency on foreign goods. A shift from consumerism to production is essential for reclaiming economic sovereignty.

The Way Forward

The change must begin with Africans at home. Political and economic systems should reflect African values, not foreign ideologies. The diaspora too must reconnect with their heritage, investing in Africa's future and resisting consumerism.

Ultimately, ignorance, greed, and selfishness are not inherent to African societies - they are the result of historical exploitation and foreign imposition. By rediscovering the values that have long sustained them, Africans can reclaim their destiny and chart a new path for development.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna - London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email - gkothieno@gmail.com