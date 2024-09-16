Ethiopia, China Vow to Enhance Military Cooperation

Addis Ababa, — Top Ethiopian and Chinese military officers pledged to further enhance military cooperation on Sunday.

Ethiopia's high-level military delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula is participating in the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is being held from with unprecedented participation from over 100 countries and organizations under the theme: "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future."

And this year's event features critical discussions on global security, regional stability, and innovative technologies in defense, it was learned.

On the sidelines of the forum, Field Marshal Birhanu held talks with General Liu Zhenli, a member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and Chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department.

During the discussion, both sides reached an agreement to work together in spheres of Fifth-Generation Warfare (5GW), technology transfer, military equipment and military capacity building.

The top military officers have also vowed to lift bilateral military cooperation to new heights, according to ENDF's social media page.

Moreover, Field Marshal Birhanu and Zhenli signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize their commitments and translate it into practice.

Ethiopian Ambassador to China, Tefera Derbew, expressed confirmed that the senior military delegation's participation in the forum and subsequent bilateral meetings is expected to strengthen the capabilities of the Ethiopian defense forces.