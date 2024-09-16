Ethiopia, China Vow to Enhance Military Cooperation

15 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Top Ethiopian and Chinese military officers pledged to further enhance military cooperation on Sunday.

Ethiopia's high-level military delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula is participating in the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is being held from with unprecedented participation from over 100 countries and organizations under the theme: "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future."

And this year's event features critical discussions on global security, regional stability, and innovative technologies in defense, it was learned.

On the sidelines of the forum, Field Marshal Birhanu held talks with General Liu Zhenli, a member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and Chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department.

During the discussion, both sides reached an agreement to work together in spheres of Fifth-Generation Warfare (5GW), technology transfer, military equipment and military capacity building.

The top military officers have also vowed to lift bilateral military cooperation to new heights, according to ENDF's social media page.

Moreover, Field Marshal Birhanu and Zhenli signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize their commitments and translate it into practice.

Ethiopian Ambassador to China, Tefera Derbew, expressed confirmed that the senior military delegation's participation in the forum and subsequent bilateral meetings is expected to strengthen the capabilities of the Ethiopian defense forces.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.