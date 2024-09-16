Kenya: Mt. Kenya Is Watching, Gachagua Says Amid Rising Political Tensions

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned critics of the Mt. Kenya region, warning them not to misinterpret the community's silence as a sign of weakness.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua emphasized that the people of Mt. Kenya are observant and strategic in their political engagement.

"Some might think the silence means they are fools, but I know them well. They stay quiet, fully aware of what's happening," he said, urging his supporters to remain vigilant amid swirling reports of his potential impeachment.

Gachagua's comments come as tensions grow between him and President William Ruto, following the president's inclusion of opposition figures in his administration.

This rift was further highlighted last week when President Ruto returned from a two-day state visit to Germany accompanied by Opposition leader Raila Odinga, and Gachagua was notably absent from the welcoming party.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who is gaining increasing influence in Mt. Kenya East, received the president instead, signalling a shift in the region's power dynamics. Kindiki's growing prominence has led to some political leaders distancing themselves from Gachagua.

Despite the mounting challenges, Gachagua remains firm, urging Mt. Kenya residents to stay watchful. "Stay silent, but watch closely. You are clever, and you know what's going on," he said, reminding his critics of his efforts in mobilizing votes for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the last general election.

Gachagua's leadership has faced increasing scrutiny, particularly after 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties withdrew their support for him, endorsing Kindiki as the new liaison between Mt. Kenya East and President Ruto. These elders believe that Kindiki's national stature will foster better relations and enhance development in the region.

The elders' endorsement comes on the heels of a similar declaration by 48 MPs from Mt. Kenya and its diaspora, who also backed Kindiki as the region's preferred leader.

They voiced concerns over Mt. Kenya's lack of representation in national matters, which they argue is hampering regional development.

Their endorsement was further reinforced by 21 MPs from Mt. Kenya East, who met in Embu on September 9 to solidify their support for Kindiki.