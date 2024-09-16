Kenya: 'Shake Off the Snake', Ichung'wah Urges President Ruto As Rift With Gachagua Deepens

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah escalated political tensions on Sunday by urging President William Ruto to "shake off the viper on your hand," a thinly veiled attack seemingly directed at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During a church service on Sunday, Ichung'wah used a biblical metaphor to frame the internal challenges Ruto faces within his administration.

Citing the story of Apostle Paul from the book of Acts, Ichung'wah likened Ruto's leadership struggles to Paul's shipwreck experience, where a snake coiled around his hand.

"Just like Paul, the president is working hard to steer the country through tough times, but now a viper has wrapped itself around his hand," Ichung'wah remarked, implying that internal forces were undermining Ruto's efforts. He further urged the president to "shake off the snake," calling on Ruto to focus on his mission and not be distracted by what he described as divisive forces within the government.

Although Ichung'wah avoided naming Gachagua directly, his remarks are widely interpreted as targeting the deputy president, reflecting a growing political rift. Over the past few weeks, Ichung'wah has intensified his rhetoric against leaders he accuses of promoting ethnic division, heightening speculation about Gachagua's political future.

Gachagua has not remained silent amid the mounting tensions. Speaking in Kirinyaga County, the deputy president warned his critics not to mistake Mt. Kenya's silence for weakness. "Some might think the silence means they are fools, but I know them well. They stay quiet, fully aware of what's happening," Gachagua said, addressing swirling reports of a potential impeachment.

Gachagua's cautionary remarks follow increasing tension between him and President Ruto, exacerbated by Ruto's recent overtures to opposition figures. The division was further highlighted last week when President Ruto returned from a state visit to Germany with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, while Gachagua was conspicuously absent from the welcoming party. Instead, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, whose influence in Mt. Kenya East has been growing, greeted the president, signalling a shift in regional power dynamics.

Gachagua was also missing during the launch of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (A.I.P.C.A) Central - Western Archdiocese held at Ngangarithi Primary School Grounds in Nyeri, which was attended by President Ruto.

Kindiki's rising stature has led several political leaders to distance themselves from Gachagua. In a significant blow, 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties recently withdrew their support for Gachagua, endorsing Kindiki as the new liaison between Mt. Kenya East and the president. These elders argue that Kindiki's national stature could strengthen the region's development prospects.

Their endorsement comes on the heels of similar support from 48 Mt. Kenya MPs and 21 Mt. Kenya East legislators, who met in Embu on September 9 to solidify their backing of Kindiki.

They have voiced concerns about Mt. Kenya's perceived lack of representation in national matters, which they claim is stifling development in the region. As political forces realign, Gachagua continues to call for vigilance, reminding his critics of his role in delivering Mt. Kenya's votes for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the last general election.