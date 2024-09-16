Africa: Kenya to Revise Nutrition Module As Bill Gates Highlights Urgency of Combatting Malnutrition in Africa

Nairobi — Kenya has launched a review of its Community Nutrition Module 8 in response to the evolving nutrition landscape in the country.

This module, a crucial training resource for Community Health Promoters (CHPs), will be updated to address the increasing triple burden of malnutrition: undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and rising rates of overweight and obesity.

During a workshop in Machakos, Dr. Joseph Lenai, Acting Director of Primary Health at the Ministry of Health, noted that while progress has been made in reducing stunting from 26% in 2014 to 18% in 2022, malnutrition continues to pose a significant challenge.

"Wasting rates have increased, and more women of reproductive age are becoming overweight or obese, exacerbating the country's health issues," Dr. Lenai stated.

He also highlighted the economic impact of these trends, pointing out that child undernutrition alone cost Kenya KSh 373.9 billion in 2014, which was 6.9% of the national GDP.

The updated module, originally developed in 2013, aims to enhance CHPs' capabilities by aligning training materials with current health policies, including the Primary Health Care Act, 2023, and the Kenya Nutrition Action Plan (KNAP). It will also incorporate new elements such as the Baby-Friendly Community Initiative (cBFCI).

To support these efforts, the government has deployed over 107,000 CHPs nationwide, equipped with smart technology to improve service delivery in nutrition and preventive healthcare. The revision of Module 8 is expected to enhance their effectiveness in combating malnutrition at the community level.

The workshop, attended by stakeholders from both national and county levels, underscored the importance of investing in nutrition. It was reported that every dollar invested in nutrition yields a return of 22 dollars, emphasizing the substantial economic and societal benefits of scaling up nutrition interventions.

This review comes against a backdrop of broader international discussions on nutrition. Recently, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, held a dialogue with young African leaders, nutrition experts, and advocates in Nigeria. The conversation focused on innovative solutions to combat malnutrition across the continent, including smartphone apps for farmers, fortified cooking oil, and micronutrient supplements to improve maternal and child health. Gates emphasized the urgency of addressing malnutrition, particularly among pregnant women and young children, and highlighted the need for comprehensive approaches involving health, agriculture, and education sectors.

Co-hosted by TechnoServe and Nile University, and live-streamed by Africa.com and Channels Television, the event also featured reflections from Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste and aimed to inspire innovative solutions for tackling malnutrition and food insecurity in Africa. With support from various development partners, the revised guidelines for Kenya's Community Nutrition Module 8 are set to play a pivotal role in advancing the fight against malnutrition and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).