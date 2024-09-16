Uganda: Kenzo Apologises After Chaotic Arua Show

Kenzo and his team arrived in Arua early in the day, ready for the performance. However, things took a turn when, at around 6:30pm, they were informed that the promoter had been arrested.

Singer Edirisa Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo, has apologised to his fans in Arua following the cancellation of his highly anticipated show on Saturday due to chaos and the arrest of the event's promoter.

The promoter allegedly faced fraud-related charges, leading to unrest among unpaid participants.

Kenzo and his team arrived in Arua early in the day, ready for the performance. However, things took a turn when, at around 6:30pm, they were informed that the promoter had been arrested.

The promoter had allegedly incurred debts with multiple parties involved in organizing the event, which sparked tension at the venue.

"My manager discovered that the promoter was facing charges related to fraudulent practices and had incurred debts with numerous parties involved in the show. More than 25 individuals were demanding payment," Kenzo revealed.

Concerned about the escalating situation, Kenzo's manager contacted the District Police Commander (DPC) to request additional security.

Despite efforts to contain the situation, chaos erupted, forcing Kenzo to reconsider performing for safety reasons.

He began receiving warnings from various sources advising him to avoid the venue.

"I began receiving alarming calls from multiple sources advising me against attending the venue due to safety concerns. They shared pictures and videos depicting the chaos on the ground," Kenzo explained.

Although Kenzo had hoped to take the stage, the situation deteriorated, particularly because the local artists set to perform ahead of him had not been paid either.

As midnight approached, the chaos made it impossible for the show to go on.

"We had arrived early, eager and prepared to perform, but it became clear that we could not take the stage before 10 PM, especially considering that local artists were also scheduled to perform," Kenzo said.

Kenzo apologized for the disappointment and vowed to take better precautions when working with event promoters in the future.

He also dismissed rumors that his team was involved in an accident, calling the reports false.

"My team and I are currently discussing the next steps to address this situation. I apologize once again for the disappointment caused," he stated.