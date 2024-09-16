Uganda: Putin Praises Museveni's Leadership As He Celebrates 80th Birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to President Museveni on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a statement from Moscow, Putin praised Museveni's leadership, highlighting his crucial role in Uganda's socio-economic development and its growing prominence on the international stage.

"Under your leadership, Uganda has achieved success in both the socio-economic sphere and strengthened its position in the international arena," Putin said in his message.

The Russian president also commended Museveni's efforts in nurturing strong relations between Russia and Uganda, noting the deepening cooperation between the two nations in recent years.

Putin wished Museveni good health and success in his continued leadership of Uganda.

President Museveni celebrated his 80th birthday with a thanksgiving ceremony in Nakaseke district, located in the Greater Luweero Triangle.

The event, organized by the Minister for Luweero Triangle, Alice Kaboyo, took place at Kijaguzo Catholic Parish headquarters and included special prayers, speeches, and a luncheon.

"We chose this venue for a reason. This parish supported the president significantly during the war that brought this government to power," Kaboyo said.

"Whenever the president needed a moment of reflection, he would come here."

Kaboyo explained that the celebration was held in Nakaseke to allow the local population to take part in the festivities.

President Museveni, born on September 15, 1944, in Ntungamo to Mzee Amos Kaguta and Esteri Kokundeka Nganzi, has often expressed that he does not prefer lavish birthday celebrations.

His 80th birthday, however, marks a major milestone in his long-standing leadership, during which he has guided Uganda through significant transformations.

The relationship between Russia and Uganda has been strengthened through various bilateral agreements, particularly in trade, security, and education.

Museveni's influence continues to be felt both domestically and internationally.