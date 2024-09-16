Kenya: Ruto Urges an End to 'Unfair' 2027 Election Campaigns

Nyeri — Stop the focus on the 2027 election and spend time serving the people, President William Ruto has told leaders.

The President said it was unfair to engage Kenyans in campaigns three years ahead of the next General Election.

He asked leaders to spend their time offering services to the people and fulfilling the pledges they made to the electorate in 2022, adding that 2027 will be decided by the voters.

"Let us focus on delivering the commitments we made to the people of Kenya and not on how to win the next election," he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during the launch of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Central-Western Arch-Diocese at Ngangarithi Primary School grounds in Nyeri, Nyeri County.

The President also called on leaders to set aside their political differences and work together to advance the country's development agenda.

"Let us use this opportunity to build our nation, plan for development projects such as roads, water, education, health, jobs, housing and markets," he said.

Tranformation plan

He pointed out that the government is keen on transforming Kenya to make it a country that every Kenyan will be proud of.

"I am confident we will make this country great," he said.

The President said the government will support the families of those who lost children in the Hillside Endarasha Academy. The pupils who lost personal effects would also be offered help by the government.

"After the completion of investigation, we will seek ways of helping the school so that it can continue to educate the children," he said

On the bilateral labour agreement between Kenya and Germany that was signed in Berlin on Friday, the President announced that it offers job opportunities for many Kenyans.

Earlier in Nairobi, President Ruto directed the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to make each of the constituencies in Nairobi a sub-county.

He explained that this would enhance service delivery and ensure that no part of the county is left behind.

Currently, Nairobi County has 11 sub counties though it has 17 constituencies.

The President assured Nairobi residents that the government has elaborate plans to address the county's education, water, sewerage and street lighting needs.

He said the government will work with Nairobi leaders to ensure the city lives up to its expectations.

"Nairobi is our capital city. As the National Government, we have a special interest in Nairobi," he said.

On water provision in Nairobi, President Ruto said more would be supplied from Ndaka-inì Dam and other sources to address shortages in the county and its environs.

The President also announced that Sh1 billion has been made available for the construction of 5,000 classrooms to fill the gap in Nairobi County.