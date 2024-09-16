Uganda: NRM Is Dead,Museveni Rules Alone - Ssemujju

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has asserted that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) no longer functions as a political party, suggesting that President Yoweri Museveni has effectively dismantled the institution's leadership to install himself as an absolute leader.

Ssemujju' states as he was hosted on NBS TV on the morning breeze show "NRM as the party doesn't exist after dismantling the leadership of the institution and Museveni installing himself as an absolute leader."

The outspoken opposition figure's remarks have sparked heated debate among Ugandans on social media, particularly those questioning the trajectory of political governance under Museveni's long-standing rule.

The NRM, which has been Uganda's ruling party since Museveni took power in 1986, has dominated the political landscape, winning multiple presidential and parliamentary elections. However, critics like Ssemujju contend that over time, the party has evolved into a mere tool for Museveni's continued grip on power, rather than a vehicle for democratic governance.

Ssemujju echoed sentiments often raised by opposition leaders and civil society groups who argue that key democratic structures within the NRM have been hollowed out. These groups claim that Museveni has consolidated power by sidelining internal party processes, marginalizing dissenting voices, and removing term and age limits that could curtail his rule.

While the NRM maintains that it is a robust political organization committed to Uganda's development, Ssemujju's remarks add to a growing narrative that portrays Museveni as having eroded the essence of the party. The future of the NRM, especially with Museveni's hold on the presidency, remains a focal point of Uganda's political discourse.

Ssemujju's tweet has reignited discussions about Uganda's political future and the legacy of Museveni's leadership.