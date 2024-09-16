Uganda: ILO Enhances Digital Transformation of Uganda's Labour Court

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is spearheading the digital transformation of Uganda's labour institutions to modernise labour structures across East Africa.

At a ceremony held at its Kampala office, the ILO handed over technological tools, legal resources, and logistical support to improve decent work and social justice in Uganda.

The recipients include the Industrial Court, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU).

Caroline Mugalla, ILO Country Director for Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania, announced the initiative, which involves upgrading the labour court's electronic case management system, developing a labour market information system, and enhancing social partner institutions.

The digitalisation drive aims to streamline labour administration and enhance access to justice for Ugandan workers. A key part of the transformation is upgrading the labour court's electronic case management system.

The ILO has provided digital equipment, including tablets and servers, to facilitate remote access to legal proceedings.

This will enable individuals in remote areas to participate in court cases without travelling to major cities like Kampala.

"We handed over digital equipment to Justice Linda Lillian Tumusiime Mugisha to support the court's electronic case management system, allowing people from areas like Arua to attend court sessions remotely," Mugalla said.

"This digitalisation will enhance the court's capacity to handle cases online."

The second phase of the initiative focuses on Uganda's labour market information system, which has been in development since 2020 following a presidential directive.

Expected to launch in October, the system will provide timely labour market data to policymakers. The ILO has supported this project with technical assistance, servers, and tablets.

"The labour market information system will be crucial for understanding labour market dynamics," Mugalla noted.

In addition to technological upgrades, the ILO has provided vehicles and law books to Uganda's social partners to improve their operational effectiveness.

The total cost of these initiatives, including technical support and capacity building for court staff and the Ministry of Labour, is estimated at $500,000 to $600,000.

Justice Linda Lillian Tumusiime Mugisha, Head Judge of the Industrial Court of Uganda, stressed the importance of embracing technology to enhance access to justice.

"The tools provided will significantly improve our ability to resolve labour disputes efficiently, aligning with our strategic goals," she said.

NOTU Secretary General Richard Bigirwa also expressed appreciation for the ILO's support, particularly the donation of a Land Cruiser, which will enhance NOTU's ability to advocate for workers' rights nationwide.

"This vehicle will greatly improve our nationwide operations," Bigirwa said. "The ILO's support strengthens our capacity to protect workers' rights, especially in remote areas."