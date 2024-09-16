Uganda: 10 Key Issues Educationists Urge Govt to Address

Uganda's education system has faced criticism for years, with stakeholders calling for reforms to improve access to quality education.

A recent four-day consultative engagement led by the Education Policy Review Commission, chaired by former Minister of Education Amanya Mushega, highlighted ten critical issues needing government attention to revamp Uganda's education sector.

1. School Start Times and Age Regulations

Education leaders are concerned that young children, particularly those in pre-primary, are starting school too early and being subjected to long, exhausting days. Jemima Buhanda, Sheema District LC5 Chairperson, advocates for setting specific ages for school entry to prevent mental strain on young children. Lamech Mwine, Kiruhura District Inspector of Schools, supports a standardized start time across schools to avoid discrepancies and undue stress on children.

2. Disbanding National Exams for Continuous Assessment

There is a call to replace national exams with continuous assessment methods to level the playing field for disadvantaged learners. Tumusiime Geoffrey, Rubirizi Senior Education Officer, points out the unfair competition between well-resourced schools and those with limited resources. Continuous assessment could provide a more equitable evaluation of students' progress.

3. Parental Contributions to School Welfare

While the government mandates free universal primary and secondary education, many believe that allowing parents to contribute towards education and feeding would improve conditions. Edward Kasagara, Rubirizi Chief Administrative Officer, argues that the capitation grant is insufficient and suggests that parents should be allowed to help cover these costs.

4. Curriculum Consistency

The disparity between curricula for different education levels is seen as problematic. Ben Barekye, Mitooma District Education Secretary, stresses the need for a unified curriculum approach starting from primary school to ensure better implementation and training for teachers.

5. Salary Disparities Among Teachers

Recent salary enhancements for science teachers, while arts teachers' salaries remain unchanged, have caused discontent. Kiruhura Primary School Headteacher and Mitooma District Education Officer Peace Gloria Mpirwe call for equal pay for all teachers based on qualifications rather than subjects taught.

6. Teacher Training Policy Review

With the government's requirement for all teachers to have degrees, including those in nursery schools, there is a need for better support and motivation for teachers. Senior education officers suggest creating incentives to help teachers acquire degrees while ensuring fair compensation.

7. Standards for Board of Governors and PTA Chairpersons

There are currently no set qualifications for these positions. Geoffrey Tumusiime from Rubirizi advocates for higher educational standards, suggesting that board members and PTA chairs should at least have secondary education or higher qualifications.

8. Regulation of Universities

Concerns about the proliferation of universities and branches affecting the quality of graduates are raised. Retired education officers and Biru Stephen, Rubirizi District Education Officer, call for universal assessments to ensure consistent quality across institutions.

9. Intensified School Inspections

There is a need for increased oversight of both government and private schools. Fred Kyamuzigita, Sheema District RDC, argues that deregulation has led to issues like unauthorized fee hikes and unregulated teaching practices. He advocates for government intervention to ensure fairness and quality.

10. Funding for Seed Schools and Boarding Facilities

There is a push to upgrade seed schools into boarding institutions, especially those in remote areas. Steven Katetsigwa, Rubirizi District Speaker, and Edward Kasagara highlight the need for better infrastructure and boarding facilities to support students who travel long distances to school.

Educationists also emphasize the importance of integrating agriculture into the curriculum and improving funding for education.

Brian Sunday, a parent, calls for better alignment of education with practical skills and productivity.

Addressing these issues could significantly enhance the quality of education in Uganda, making it more equitable and effective for all students.