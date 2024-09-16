South Africa: Online Culture of Dismissing Women's Experiences of Violence Raises Concerns

Online victim blaming and efforts to justify intimate partner violence are still prevalent, according to a new report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC).

The report titled Social Media Narratives of Partnered Violence Against Women and Children explores public perceptions of violence against women and girls aged 15 and older committed by current or former partners. The report examines perceptions of femicide in the country and the effectiveness of the justice system.

According to the research, some individuals respond negatively to reports of women being physically abused. In certain cases, perpetrators were defended, while others refrained from denouncing the violence until the perpetrator's version of events was considered.

The CABC discovered online posts that tried to justify physical violence, especially in cases involving infidelity or situations where a partner was seen as being "disrespected".

According to the CABC: "Emotional and psychological violence is minimized and trivialized by some individuals. This was evident in the discussion about revenge porn and the leaking of a private video of a notable South African businesswoman."

Some people acknowledged that the leaked video could cause serious trauma to the victim, others dismissed it as "just a sex tape". Despite this, researchers found that individuals "are becoming more aware of legal options for redress with access to information and are sharing them online".

Another key talking point was the reports about the kidnapping of Lesego Motaung and Lerato Masiu, and Jessica Nombulelo Michael's disappearance in the Free State.

Both Motaung, 22, and Masiu, 23, were abducted two weeks apart in Bloemfontein. The disappearance of Motaung was reported on October 30, 2023, and Masiu's was reported on November 16, 2023. Neither woman was found despite public appeals for assistance and ongoing search efforts. The Free State police confirmed that the body of 28-year-old Michael was found at Kalkfontein Dam on December 11, 2023.

She was reported missing from Koffiefontein in the Xhariep district on December 6.

The report suggests that the conversation surrounding the justice system has a negative tone, with many people believing that the South African Police Service lacks the resources and training to deal with racial and gender-based violence. There is also an indication that where perpetrators are officers of the law, they may be shielded from prosecution.

The conversation received almost 1,4 million mentions between September 1, 2023, and August 1, 2024.