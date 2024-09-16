South Africa: Infrastructure Maintenance Placed Under the Spotlight

Thorough infrastructure maintenance to ensure sustainable water supply to residents of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality came under the spotlight at a meeting between Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seithlolo and municipal councillors.

Seithlolo made the call during a meeting with municipal councillors, held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The engagement comes after Seitlholo accepted an invitation from municipal councillors to discuss some of the ongoing issues that have been affecting the wards.

These include ongoing water challenges affecting some parts of the municipality, which are exacerbated by ageing infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, floods, theft, and vandalism of water infrastructure.

During the meeting, councillors raised concerns of sewer spillages in the communities, which cause health hazards and water pollution that end up affecting recreational facilities including the beaches in the city.

Seitlholo called on the municipality to address issues that affect water delivery services to communities and the travel sector.

In addition to infrastructure maintenance, he also encouraged the municipality to conduct a full investigation into illegal connections.

"I therefore call on the municipality to be committed on issues of water and sanitation. Municipalities should improve on their investigations related to the issues so that they can be resolved," Seitlholo said.

He assured the municipality of further provincial visits and engagements, to ensure tangible changes pertaining to water and sanitation challenges.

The Deputy Minister also held a meeting with Umhlanga Tourism Association (UTA) to discuss issues relating to water and sanitation affecting the tourism hub in the Umhlanga area.