South Africa: SA Joins the World in Marking International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer serves as a reminder that continuous education and global cooperation are essential to ensure a sustainable future, says the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

"This year's theme serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility we all share in reducing ozone-depleting substances and working collectively to ensure a healthier planet for future generations," said the department as South Africa joined the world in marking the day.

This year's celebration is taking place under the theme "Advancing Climate Action."

World Ozone Day highlights the importance of protecting the ozone layer, which protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

"On this day, we not only celebrate the significant progress achieved but also look toward the future for deeper and faster action under the Montreal Protocol. The Protocol has positively impacted the recovery of the ozone layer and the reduction of climate change and its Kigali Amendment, through the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and improved efficiency in the cooling sector, is expected to deliver additional climate mitigation benefits," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Monday.

According to the UN Environment Programme, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer is the landmark multilateral environmental agreement that regulates the production and consumption of nearly 100 man-made chemicals referred to as ozone depleting substances (ODS).

"When released into the atmosphere, those chemicals damage the stratospheric ozone layer, earth's protective shield that protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun," it said.

Adopted on 16 September 1987, the protocol is to date one of the treaties to achieve universal ratification.

Meanwhile the environment programme added that the Parties to the Montreal Protocol reached an agreement at their 28th Meeting of the Parties on 15 October 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda, to phase down HFCs.

This year marks 36 years since the implementation of the Montreal Protocol, with the United Nations observing Ozone Day.

"World Ozone Day 2024 serves as a vital reminder of the interconnectedness of the ozone layer and climate change. The celebration will foster a spirit of unity and purpose among participants globally, reflecting a collective commitment to advancing climate action.

"As the planet faces unprecedented environmental complexities, it is imperative that communities and nations remain engaged and proactive in their efforts to protect the atmosphere for future generations.

"As countries move forward, the emphasis will be on implementing policies that prioritise both ozone layer recovery and climate protection," the department said.

As part of the celebrations, the department will, on 26 September, hand over tools to 402 trained informal refrigeration and air conditioning servicing technicians in Gauteng.

These tools will be issued alongside a Competence Certificate and a SAQCC Gas/SARACCA Refrigerant Safe Handling Registration Card.