South Africa: Gauteng Commits to Public Hearings Following Municipal Agsa Outcomes

The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has met with the Auditor General of SA (AGSA) over concerns about the poor performance of Gauteng municipalities.

This after the release of the consolidated general report on local government audit outcomes 2022/23 last month.

For Gauteng municipalities, the AGSA identified, amongst others, R7.533 billion in irregular expenditure, largely due to non-compliance with procurement regulations; non-compliance with legislation; financial mismanagement and poor service delivery and project implementation.

"In response to these findings, the portfolio committee expressed deep concern over the pervasive non-compliance and the ongoing financial mismanagement in municipalities.

"The committee emphasised the need for municipalities to adhere strictly to legislative requirements and improve their financial and operational management to ensure better service delivery to residents," the committee said.

In an effort to address some of the issues, the committee committed to holding hearings with residents particularly in municipalities that are struggling.

"These hearings will serve as a platform for engaging with local leaders, stakeholders, and the public to identify solutions and hold municipal officials accountable for their performance. The committee also reaffirmed its commitment to rigorous oversight and will closely monitor the implementation of corrective actions as recommended by the AGSA; and ensure that consequence management is implemented where required."

The committee called for enhanced coordination between COGTA, Provincial Treasury, municipalities, and other relevant bodies to provide targeted support to municipalities in distress.

"The committee will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all municipalities in Gauteng operate with the highest standards of governance, transparency, and accountability," it said.