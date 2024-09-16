South Africa: Call to Visit Heritage Sites to Honour Liberation Struggle Stalwarts

As the nation celebrates the 2024 Heritage Month in honour of liberation struggle stalwarts, government has encouraged South Africans to visit heritage sites, museums, galleries and libraries.

During Heritage Month in September, South Africa celebrates the nation's diverse culture and rich heritage, however, this year the country will also pause and reflect on the resistance and liberation heritage route.

Government will commemorate the national Heritage Day on 24 September at Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg, in the Free State province under the theme: "Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom".

This year's theme puts a spotlight on South Africa's liberation movements who received various forms of solidarity and support from neighbouring countries during the liberation struggle.

"Building from the successful national Heritage Month launch earlier this month, government in collaboration with various key entities are hosting several activities among others aimed at celebrating our unique cultural heritage, reflecting on our liberation heritage, as well as healing the wounds of our past injustice.

"We celebrate the roles played by brave man and women who were at the forefront of our resistance and liberation struggle," Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

The department in collaboration with the Department of Military Veterans and other key stakeholders will on Friday, the 27th of September, host the Homecoming and Repatriation ceremony at the Freedom Park.

"As one of key highlights of the month, this occasion will see the return of human remains of some of the struggle stalwarts being repatriated back home. The event will also launch a new country-to-country repatriation model," the department said.

Other key events of the month include:

· the arrival of repatriated human remains of resistance and liberation struggle stalwarts, notably from Zambia and Zimbabwe on 25 September at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

· Hosting of Indigenous Games Festival from the 24-26 September in Bloemfontein. Young people will compete in various Indigenous Games codes such as (kho-kho, Jukskei, Diketo, Kgati, Morabaraba, Debeke, and many others) and medals and trophies will be up for grabs.

· Hosting of a workshop on Celebrating 30 Years of Heritage: Promoting Cultural Diversity taking place on 14 September in Mafefe, Sekhukhune, in Limpopo. This workshop seeks to promote unity, tolerance and harmony by showcasing different cultural diversity.

· The 11th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town. This initiative is aimed at recognising excellence in the heritage sector and honouring ordinary South Africans, at grass-roots community level, who have been actively involved in conservation management of heritage under theme: Honouring Champions of Heritage in the 30 years of democracy.

The department together with its key stakeholders has activated a social campaign called "Our history, Our Story, Our Heritage".

Media, civil society and all citizens have been called to join government in embracing the country's heritage by honouring, celebrating and commemorating the brave men and women who fell fighting for the liberation and to use cultural diversity to foster social cohesion, unity and nation building.